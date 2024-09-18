The region’s first DreamPlay family entertainment center to open in The Avenues – Riyadh, KSA, in Q4 2026

Kuwait: DreamWorks Animation and Universal Live Entertainment, today announced a partnership with leading international franchise operator Alshaya Group to bring the Middle East’s first DreamPlay interactive play and creativity center to the region.

As the first tenant to be confirmed to open in The Avenues - Riyadh, the partnership will see DreamPlay open in late 2026, when one of the Middle East’s largest lifestyle destinations is revealed in KSA.

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, said: "We are incredibly proud to partner with DreamWorks Animation to bring beloved animated characters to life at DreamPlay, a family entertainment concept filled with fun activities the whole family can enjoy.”

DreamPlay is an immersive approach to family entertainment where kids can play and take part in a wide range of creative activities and fun-filled experiences inspired by DreamWorks Animation's Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, Madagascar and How to Train Your Dragon.

“We’re excited to partner with Alshaya Group on the first DreamPlay in the Middle East,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We look forward to bringing DreamWorks Animation’s characters and stories to life for families in Riyadh in 2026.”

Commenting on the announcement, Shomoul Holding CEO, Waleed Alsharian added: “We are happy to announce the Middle East’s first DreamPlay as the first tenant in The Avenues – Riyadh. This exciting entertainment experience, along with many other world-class leading brand experiences are set to open in 2026 as we bring one of the largest lifestyle destinations to the region.”

Additional details about DreamPlay at The Avenues Riyadh will be revealed over time. To stay updated on new developments, visit www.alshaya.com.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.

About Universal Live Entertainment

Universal Live Entertainment partners with best-in-class entertainment companies to bring today’s most popular stories, characters and adventures to life in a city near you. From larger-than-life touring shows to immersive, walk-through exhibitions and family entertainment centers, Universal’s world-class entertainment brands are delivered across the globe for families, friends and people of all ages to enjoy. Productions include Jurassic World: The Exhibition, A Minion’s Perspective, American Ninja Warrior Adventure Parks, Film with Live Orchestra concerts and more.

Universal Live Entertainment is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. Universal Destinations & Experiences is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry’s most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, virtual and live entertainment.

About Shomoul

Established in 2014, Shomoul Holding was a result of the long-term vision of its partners, who strongly believed in the investment and real estate development opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This vision stems from the Kingdom’s ambitious approach, in making the nation a pioneer in partnerships with the private sector where the development plans support decision makers, which in turn help enhance the national economy. Shomoul derives from the experience and success of its partners: Mabanee, the largest real estate company in Kuwait in terms of market value, and whom created a change in the tourism and retail sectors, Al Fozan Group, one of the leading players in the Saudi retail, industry, real estate and commerce sectors, in addition to Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based family business established in 1890 and a group of leading companies in the Middle East’s commerce, retail and real estate sectors, as well as in investment, vehicles and projects.

The Avenues – Riyadh will be located in North Riyadh City, in a prime position overlooking the intersection of King Salman and King Fahad Bridge.