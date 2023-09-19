DUBAI, UAE:– easyMarkets, a pioneer in the CFD brokerage industry, is marking three years of a winning partnership with footballing giants Real Madrid by ramping up activities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and offering fans the chance to score big at the Spanish club’s storied Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

easyMarkets’ partnership with the record winners of the UEFA Champions League and Spain’s La Liga began in 2020 and has yielded winning results over the past three years, playing a major role in the online trading firm’s impressive growth trajectory in the MENA region.

During a hat trick of successful collaborative years, easyMarkets – which has more than 20 years’ experience in the CFD brokerage industry – has seen trading volumes on its platform grow in the MENA region by 23 per cent year-on-year to reach US$50.2 billion, with a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of trading clients during the same period.

Nikos Antoniades, CEO of easyMarkets, said: “Our partnership thus far has been very fruitful for both our organisations. Real Madrid’s long-standing reputation of success perfectly complements easyMarkets, a company that has been active in the CFD brokerage industry for more than 20 years. We eagerly look forward to the durability of our successful collaboration and are excited about what more this enduring bond will bring.

“Real Madrid, who were awarded the title of the Greatest Club of the 20th Century by world football’s governing body FIFA, has an immense fanbase. Beyond the realm of sport, Real Madrid stands as a shining example of unwavering leadership. The club takes immense pride in its strategic partnerships, and it is an honour to be associated with the club.”

Garen Meserlian, Chief Marketing Officer at easyMarkets, added: “We are excited to continue our partnership as the official trading partner for Real Madrid, one of the most popular teams in the world’s most popular sport. Real Madrid’s history of excellence aligns with easyMarkets commitment to success in trading. As their preferred partner, we are proud to support Real Madrid and their wider community on their journey to trading greatness.”

Celebration Sets the Stage for Thrilling Global Fan Experiences

To mark the third anniversary of the hugely successful collaboration, easyMarkets has launched an initiative that promises new benefits for fans of both brands. One highlight of the partnership celebration is the upcoming Bernabéu Crossbar Champion – Shoot for the Million promotion presented by easyMarkets. Inspired by the legendary example set by former Real Madrid star and current club ambassador Roberto Carlos, four lucky contestants will get the chance to hit the crossbar at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, with each potentially winning a US$250,000 cash prize. Individuals who wish to enter the promotion can visit https://bit.ly/CrossbarChampion-uae to learn more.

Since its inception, easyMarkets has strived to provide its clients with the best possible trading conditions. To learn more about this dynamic partnership, visit https://bit.ly/WB-PressRelease_UAE.

