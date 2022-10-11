D.ream, the leading international fine dining group, with world-famous brands as Nusret, Zuma, Coya and Günaydin has exclusively partnered with Qlub - the leading startup for ultrafast payments in restaurants.

D.ream which is already famous for introducing gastronomy enthusiasts to innovative concepts and new experiences, is pioneering the new technology across the world.



The seamless integration with Qlub’s instantaneous payment platform will enable D.ream restaurants to offer the fastest self-checkout experience for their customers by simply scanning a QR code on the table with their phone - even without an app or any registration. Customers can easily split the bill with their friends and pay the bill with Apple Pay, Credit Card or in installments (“Eat Now Pay Later”). Qlub went live in the first D.ream restaurants in UAE and is soon launching in more countries.

By joining forces, D.ream is reinforcing its leadership in innovation and catering the state-of-the-art and best experience for its customers.

With this partnership, Qlub that is already serving close to 1000 restaurants, will continue to expand its coverage of fine-dine restaurants globally.

“D.ream is excited to join forces with Qlub as it fully aligns with our focus on impeccable service and an outstanding customer experience.” said Eryiğit Umur, Chairman and CEO of Dogus Hospitality & Retail.

“Partnering with D.ream sets a new milestone for Qlub and will be fundamental to bring the Qlub experience to some of the most iconic restaurant brands around the world.

We share the same enthusiasm as D.ream to be always on the forefront of restaurant innovation.” said Eyad Alkassar, Qlub Co-Founder and CEO.

-Ends-

CONTACT

press@qlub.io

www.qlub.io

https://www.linkedin.com/company/qlub-pay/

About D.ream:

D.ream (Doğuş Restaurant Entertainment and Management) was created in 2012. It quickly became a benchmark hospitality institution in Turkey. The company operates over 150 luxury food and beverage outlets in Turkey, with over 6,000 employees. Starting as a holding company, D.ream International has evolved by acquiring and operating market-leading, innovative concepts across the globe. It operates 60 restaurants, across 13 brands in 11 countries. D.ream International specialises in unique luxury lifestyle venues and creating iconic destinations.

About qlub:

qlub is a global startup headquartered in Dubai, UAE which allows customers to pay their bill in restaurants within 10 seconds by simply scanning a QR code with their phone – even without an app. Furthermore, they can easily split the bill with their friends and later earn loyalty points. Restaurants will benefit from higher turnover of their tables and higher tips for their waiters.