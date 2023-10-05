Founded in 2017 by two friends, the brand has amassed a cult following due to its immersive menu offering

Dubai, UAE: Dave's Hot Chicken, the LA famous street food sensation, known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, expands presence to three stores across the emirate with its Dubai Mall restaurant opening today, October 5. Located on the second floor, the 48-cover branch overlooks the ice-rink and will provide ample space for diners to enjoy the menu offerings.

Led by Lavoya Restaurant – a premium store-front operator focused on fast food outlets, the Drake-backed restaurant has received a cult-following after arriving from Hollywood last year. Catering to the ultimate fried-chicken lovers, the menu will include classics such as Dave’s #1 and #2 which includes succulent tenders and delicious sliders along with crinkle cut fries and Dave’s secret sauce, as well as the new menu addition of the Hot Box which gives Dave-goers the chance to choose from 10 jumbo-size sliders or 10 jumbo-size tenders. The spice levels range from: No Spice, Lite Mild, Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, and Reaper®. The Reaper® is made with the Carolina Reaper Pepper, the hottest pepper in the world – not for the faint hearted, and which requires signing a waiver before trying it.! The store is open every day between the timings 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM Monday – Thursday and 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM on the weekends.

"Following the success of the existing two branches in Dubai, we’re extremely excited to announce the opening of our newest flagship store,” said Walid Hajj, Co-founder and CEO – Lavoya Restaurant Group. "Our focus with Dave’s Hot Chicken has always been about providing an unmatched experience that our consumers won’t get anywhere else and our Dubai Mall store will do just that, we look forward to welcoming you all.

Dave's Hot Chicken is quickly becoming a favourite among consumers in the region, with the restaurant's commitment to quality, coupled with its immersive menu offerings and prime location in Dubai Mall, make it a must-visit destination for any foodie.

Known for its commitment to sustainability and experiential dining, Lavoya Group's expansion of Dave's Hot Chicken further solidifies its reputation for introducing innovative and trendsetting concepts to the region. With two successful branches already in Dubai, the new addition promises to offer a unique dining experience that's sure to delight locals and tourists alike.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, Arman Oganesyan and best friend Chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, launched Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot pop-up in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada and will open an additional 60 locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

About Lavoya

Established with the purpose of significantly transforming dining experiences, Lavoya introduces new and experiential casual dining concepts to reshape the F&B industry in the region. The company’s name and mission, based on their ‘Food for Thought’ slogan, signifies momentum, optimism and positive experiences. Lavoya was co-founded by Walid Hajj and Fahad Alhokair in 2021. A visionary and award-winning entrepreneur, Walid Hajj has defined his unique imprint in the F&B space creating innovative concepts that have disrupted the industry, establishing his credentials as a pioneer in F&B concepts that integrate advanced technology with exceptional service. Fahad Alhokair is a dynamic and successful Saudi entrepreneur with experience in franchise development, start-ups, operations and investment. He is also the founder of VEDA Holding, a private equity and venture capital firm based in Riyadh that supports more than 15 startups and mature companies in fashion, retail, real-estate and F&B and contributes to their development and innovation by providing value and growth capital.

