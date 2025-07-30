Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Dragon City Bahrain, the Kingdom’s largest wholesale and retail shopping centre, has announced a new campaign as part of its ongoing summer promotions, giving shoppers the chance to win amazing prizes, including a brand-new Toyota RAIZE and shopping vouchers for 9 other lucky winners worth up to BD 300.

The campaign runs from July 31 to August 23, 2025, offering an exceptional shopping experience for visitors from within Bahrain and abroad. Every shopper who spends BD 20 or more at any of the mall’s 800+ diverse outlets will receive an entry into the electronic draw.

A total of 10 amazing prizes are up for grabs. The grand prize winner will take home a new Toyota RAIZE. The second and third winners will each receive shopping vouchers worth BD 300, while the fourth and fifth winners will each receive vouchers worth BD 200. In addition, five lucky winners will receive shopping vouchers worth BD 100 each.

Dragon City Bahrain is home to over 800 varied stores, allowing visitors this summer to enjoy a wide range of seasonal products that cater to all tastes and needs. Shoppers can find the latest beach essentials such as umbrellas, seating mats, and swimwear for adults and children, along with a large selection of inflatable toys, portable coolers, and innovative summer gadgets like handheld fans, portable air conditioners, speakers, and more. The mall’s stores also offer travel bags in various sizes and designs and other travel essentials, making Dragon City Bahrain the perfect destination to prepare for summer holidays or enjoy a fun day at the beach with family and friends.

Since opening in 2015, Dragon City has become one of Bahrain’s leading family shopping destinations, welcoming more than 65 million visitors. It remains a preferred destination for citizens, residents, and tourists alike, offering a wide range of products that meet the diverse needs and interests of its valued customers.

Stay connected with Dragon City Bahrain for the latest offers and promotions, by following the official pages online; dragoncitybh on Instagram, DragonCityBahrain on Facebook and Dragon City Bahrain on YouTube. Visit Dragon City Bahrain during working hours from 10 am to 10 pm (10 am to 12 midnight on Thursdays and Fridays). For more information, please call (+973 77909077). Terms and Conditions Apply.

