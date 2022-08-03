BEIRUT – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), asserted that access to the Internet by all individuals has become a basic human right like the right to freedom and education as designated by United Nations rulings.

In a meeting with Minister of Social Affairs in Lebanon Mr. Hector Hajjar and the General Director of the Ministry, Judge Abdullah Ahmad, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh announced the launch of an initiative to fight digital illiteracy, under the agreement signed with the Government of Lebanon, by the establishment of knowledge stations at all the Ministry’s community centers.

He explained that the knowledge stations would be managed on a sustainable revenue-generated basis, and that efforts will be concentrated on preparing and submitting financing requests to the funding agencies to carry out digital literacy and training programs for all Lebanese people.

Therefore, he gave his instructions to conduct a study to purchase a special Internet line for TAG.Global in Lebanon to provide Internet to all knowledge stations for free by all users of the knowledge station services. He also directed the initiation of a preparation plan to equip the knowledge stations with all their needs in the same way as previously required by the signed agreement between TAG.Global and the Lebanese University.

For his part, Minister Hajjar welcomed Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh’s initiative, affirming that Lebanon today needs the support of all its brother countries to overcome the difficult economic and social crisis.

The Minister stressed that the Social Affairs Ministry devotes all its resources to work hand in hand with TAG.Global to make this initiative a success for the benefit of the Lebanese people.

He, further, pointed out that since any grant or donation will need approval from the Prime Ministry, a request will be submitted for that purpose in the same way as with the agreement signed with the Ministry of Administrative Development.

For his part, Judge Abdullah Ahmad briefed the attendees on the services provided by the Ministry to more than 2 million Lebanese citizens, noting that the Ministry is currently developing its electronic services and programs as part of the digital transformation plan.