Dubai, UAE: DP World’s success in transforming from a local port operator to global logistics solutions provider, began with its inception four decades ago. It is the story of visionary leadership and talented young Emiratis who worked hard to make DP World a multinational company, while maintaining its Emirati soul. Their confidence and enthusiasm helped them achieve their strategic objectives, making DP World the industry leader that it is today.

So far this year, DP World has hired over 50 new Emirati staff in various business units. The new joiners are set for an exciting journey, on a path laid down by their predecessors whose careers have been empowered by Emiratization programmes over the last few years.

Today, around 78% of Emiratis are in leadership positions, 20% of whom are women; proving that Emiratis can compete in a difficult job market, meeting the highest international standards.

Nabil Qayed, Director of People & General Administration, People Department, DP World UAE, said: “Our success comes from the vision and efforts of the founding fathers of the UAE and rulers of Dubai, who worked to build world-class infrastructure. The first generation of Emirati leaders in the company, paved the way for the growth of Dubai and the trade sector.”

Qayed added: “DP World is keen to follow this path by preparing the next generation of Emirati leaders, who can contribute to the development with the same energy and determination. We take pride in our success and global leadership. This enhances DP World’s position as a key pillar of the UAE economy. In this regard, 2022 has been an exceptional year for attracting the best Emirati talent.”

Abeer Al Taher, Manager, Talent Acquisition & Emiratisation, People Department, DP World UAE, said: “All the applicants for our Emiratization programme are passionate about working in the international trade sector and want to explore opportunities in the global supply chain. Our diverse programmes have facilitated the process of Emiratis – from high school students, university graduates and professionals -- joining the company, while also motivating existing employees to excel in their careers and take on leadership positions in the company.”

Talent hub

The leadership of the UAE is keen to take advantage of the country’s rich talent, and to ensure the presence of Emiratis across all the key sectors of the economy. DP World has always been keen to attract and empower Emirati talent who will form the solid core and foundation of the company. It has established an integrated system to incubate Emirati talent and help shape them into leaders in trade and logistics. In line with its strategy, DP World has launched a series of training programmes for employees to ensure the highest standards of productivity in the sector. These programmes are diversified to suit various segments of Emiratis, who wish to build and develop their working and professional lives.

Bedaya Summer Programme

Bedaya is the first training programme launched by DP World to educate young Emiratis about trade, the supply chain, and DP World’s position on the global trade map. The specialised summer programme, designed for male and female high school and university students, aims to give experience of the work environment and understand the company’s facilities and business units. The programme offers participants with financial rewards and a certificate of completion.

Forsa (Internship and Work Placement) Programme

Designed to provide Emirati university and college students the opportunity to complete the work experience requirements of their graduation courses. Participants can choose the duration of the training in line with their course requirements. At the end of the programme, the student receives a certificate of completion of work experience that can be presented to the university.

Volunteer Programme

Allows students to complete volunteer work requirements according to the number of hours specified by their universities and schools. Students learn how to act within a professional environment and are trained about the importance of adhering to the company’s policies and regulations.

Ta’heel Sponsorship Programme

Aimed at exceptionally talented university and college students who have obtained a minimum of 80 per cent in high school, or a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or more at the university. The sponsored programme prepares the students to occupy promising positions in DP World, through vocational training during their degrees, in addition to a commitment to work with DP World after graduation for a period that is at least equal to the sponsorship period, depending on the specialisation. They are also required to be highly proficient in the English language.

Ta’heel’s Nautical Science Programme

Specialised training for Emiratis between the ages of 20 and 27 years on marine vessel traffic control systems. They receive comprehensive information about the establishment and operation of Vessel Traffic Management (VTM) that analyses the information collected through advanced sensors. These include radars, automatic identification systems, CCTV, and other electronic detection systems. This aims to improve the safety and efficiency of navigation within ports, enhance the port services, in addition to protecting the environment and marine life.

The VTM programme runs for six months and includes two main stages: the theoretical academic stage and the practical academic stage. The programme is an ideal opportunity for Emiratis to secure a distinguished job with a monthly reward and housing, to open great prospects for professional and career success.

Tumoohi Programme

In order to encourage Emirati university graduates to work in major international companies and explore promising career opportunities in the private sector, this programme has been designed to provide new graduates with practical skills that will enable them to enhance their competitiveness in the job market, as well as gain experience in a wide range of sectors and business units in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza). This will enable them to succeed in the world of trade and business, especially by connecting them with various entrepreneurs and multinational companies in the private sector. In addition to receiving a monthly stipend during the training period, participants receive help and guidance from the best professionals in their fields of business.

Ruwad Training Programme

The Ruwad Training Programme is designed for Emirati university or high school graduates with less than two years of work experience, in order to motivate them to be innovative and creative, develop their leadership skills and a sense of teamwork. This provides them with opportunities to join promising jobs in the future that suit their qualifications. This programme has contributed to creating a large number of current leaders in DP World.

Preferred workplace to gain global experiences

DP World’s training programmes serve as a catalyst to attract Emiratis and advance their professional careers. After joining the company, they will have a sea of opportunities for professional development and training. These include dealing with the leadership team using the ‘Life Coach’ approach to help achieve the highest level of work-life balance, in addition to interaction within an ideal environment for creative thinking and innovation that is inclusive and integrates different cultures and groups. DP World also provides Emirati talents and competencies with an opportunity to work in its business units spread around the world, which opens wide prospects for them to enter the global trade sector and return to their homeland with distinguished quality expertise.

Mayed Amiri, Supervisor, Vessel Operations (T) who joined through the Ruwad Programme, said, “When I applied to the Ruwad Programme, I did not imagine the magnitude of the opportunities that would open for me to start my career with DP World, which is one of the largest international companies in enabling smart trade. My work at the company has given me the opportunity to connect with highly experienced professionals in the supply chain sector. Today, I have complete confidence in my ability to work efficiently in multiple areas and with different cultures and work styles.”

Khalifa Saeed, Supervisor, Vessel Operations (T) who joined through the Ruwad Programme, said, “My participation in the Ruwad Programme is a unique experience. Through the care, guidance and support I receive from the officials I work with; I feel the importance of my contributions to the work. The programme has empowered me to gain years of experience and knowledge within a few months. This programme is characterised by its comprehensiveness and diversity, starting from learning self-development skills, and balancing personal life and work, to getting to know the working mechanisms of the supply chain across the world. I am very proud to be part of the path of excellence and success in a world-class company like DP World.”

All those endeavours made by the company aim to make it the first and preferred choice by Emirati talents to work and develop their professional careers.

