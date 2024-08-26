Alliance allows customers to unlock business opportunities with advanced web-based tools and a comprehensive management system.

Dubai, UAE – The Digital Freight Alliance (DFA), DP World’s independent freight forwarders association, has achieved a significant milestone, with over 7,000 members joining its platform. This rapid growth since launching in 2020 underscores the increasing demand for collaborative digital solutions in the supply chain sector.

More than 1,200 new members have already joined the DFA this year, representing the largest increase so far for the expanding network, which welcomed its 7,406th member to the platform this week. Since its inception in 2020 amidst the pandemic, the DFA has become the third largest non-exclusive network globally, enabling members to freely collaborate with multiple networks and partners outside the alliance.

The Digital Freight Alliance serves as a collaborative digital platform connecting key players across the logistics and freight forwarding communities, bringing together DP World’s marketplace platforms: SeaRates, LandRates and AirRates in one cohesive platform. With a focus on digital innovation, the DFA facilitates real-time tracking, seamless cooperation, and information exchange amongst its members.

The DFA’s independent freight forwarder members now span over 190+ countries. Among them are India, the UAE, the United States, Pakistan, China, and Turkey, reflecting the network’s extensive global reach and commitment to international collaboration.

Speaking about the achievement, Hans Moerman said: “Surpassing 7,000 members in such a short timeframe is a remarkable achievement for the platform. It demonstrates the need and value for an organisation like DP World to bring the freight forwarding community together to share knowledge and information on the latest tools and innovations that can enhance the efficiency of global supply chains. I look forward to building on our momentum, as we continue to grow our network and make the DFA the go-to organisation for getting the best shipping rates and services.”

Additionally, DFA members benefit from free access to advanced digital tools including SeaRates ERP Tool, an integrated freight management solution, and Cargoes Flow Tracking Tool, an end-to-end multi-vendor tracking tool for sea, air, and land. Premium members can unlock the 'Structural Quote’ option on the website, which provides accurate and transparent freight quotes based on structural data analysis to facilitate competitive offers for their shipping leads.

Members are also invited to networking opportunities, including complimentary access to one of the industry’s biggest annual events -- the Global Freight Summit -- bringing together the global community to take concrete action to build resilient supply chains for the future.

Anshara Naeem, from Land Star Shipping had this to say about the DFA: “As a member of the Digital Freight Alliance (DFA), we at Land Star Shipping benefit from an extensive network that enhances our ability to provide reliable and efficient freight services. DFA membership gives us access to industry expertise, innovative practices, and the latest technologies, helping us stay at the forefront of trends. This collaboration also allows us to offer competitive pricing, improved reliability, and tailored solutions, aligning with our commitment to top-notch service and customer satisfaction.”

By building a dynamic digital ecosystem, the DFA empowers its members with enhanced efficiency, visibility, and market access. For more information about Digital Freight Alliance, please visit https://www.df-alliance.com/.

For more information about the Global Freight Summit, please visit: https://www.theglobalfreightsummit.com/event/60acdb64-10c7-4cab-a0be-46935f39069c/summary

