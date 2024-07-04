Dubai, UAE: DP World and Zhejiang Seaport Group have announced a new partnership to establish a comprehensive strategic cooperation aimed at strengthening port logistics and shipping routes between Jebel Ali Port in Dubai and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in China.

This partnership will focus on attracting shipping companies to establish additional maritime routes between the two ports and encourage shipping lines to cooperate in the form of slot exchanges and vessel space purchase on the Dubai-Ningbo route, enhancing the level of connectivity and efficiency between the two maritime hubs.

The two entities will cooperate to promote the construction of green and low-carbon ports, establish an information sharing mechanism, and share experiences in the construction of green terminals, the use of shore power and the refuelling of green ships with environmentally friendly fuels such as LNG and green methanol.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, commented: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Zhejiang Seaport Group. This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision of expanding our presence in China and working with likeminded partners to strengthen trade routes and accelerate the green energy transition. China is the UAE’s largest trading partner and we are committed to supporting the Belt and Road Initiative through this and other ventures.”

The collaboration will promote low-carbon facilities in ports, expand the application of new energy, encourage ships to use clean fuels, and establish a green shipping corridor between Jebel Ali Port and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, contributing to the green transition of the shipping industry.

Tao ChengBo, Chairman of Zhejiang Seaport Group and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Group stated: “Our partnership with DP World, will further strengthen China’s position as a major player in global trade, creating extensive opportunities for Chinese businesses to access customers across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa. The UAE is an important hub for China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

The agreement will also explore the possibility of investment in logistic opportunities in Jebel Ali Free Zone and Zhejiang Free Trade Zone, and support automobile logistics by leveraging the advantages of Dubai as a regional transit hub and China as a major exporter of automotives to support Ro-Ro trade between Ningbo-Zhoushan Port and Jebel Ali in Dubai.

