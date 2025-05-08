Rokstone, the International Speciality (Re)Insurance MGA, part of the Aventum Group, has announced the appointment of Kamil Mammadov as Head of Short Tail Lines for Rokstone DIFC, subject to regulatory approval.

Kamil will report to Giles Hussey, appointed Head of Rokstone DIFC last month after the fast-growing global MGA launched its operation in the MENA region last year.

Kamil joins Rokstone next month after serving his notice period. He brings over 20 years of underwriting experience in the MENA region, having started his career with AIG in Azerbaijan in 2004 as a Commercial Lines Underwriter. Kamil later moved to AIG Dubai, where he was part of the Large Limits team, handling some of the biggest accounts in the Mena region. Following a brief period at Qatar Re, Kamil became Head of Property at Sukoon Insurance Company (formerly Oman Insurance), where he spent six years managing a property book with gross written premiums of $250 million.

Rokstone DIFC is authorised and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). It offers a broad range of Specialty risk solutions supported by a strong selection of A-rated capacity from long term carrier partners.

Ian Anson, Global CEO of Rokstone, comments: “We’re delighted to welcome Kamil on board. His broad Specialty experience, and on short tail lines in particular, will further expand our offering in the region to help balance our portfolio. Kamil fits our culture and will be a great addition to the team. He’s dynamic, ambitious, and sincere about delivering a first-class service to brokers and carriers.”

Kamil Mammadov, added: “Rokstone is an exciting MGA – its people are respected all over the world. It has a great brand – people like doing business with Rokstone and they live up to the hype. That counts for a lot in this market. I’m delighted to join the team and play my part in their success story. We’re committed to positioning Rokstone as a key player in the region, effectively competing on service. No other MGA will provide the speed of response, knowledge, clarity and strong capacity that we can. We’ll be first out of the gate every time.”

Rokstone is one of the world’s largest MGAs, with offices in the UK, Europe, USA, Asia and the Middle East. It is a leading specialist MGA serving the needs of international (re)insurance brokers in specialty lines of business. It currently underwrites USD 1.1bn GWP in several specialty lines including Property, Power Generation, Marine, Aviation, Cedant led Fac, Agriculture, Construction & Engineering, A&H, Professional Indemnity, and D&O.

Rokstone is the International Speciality (Re)Insurance MGA, part of the Aventum Group. Aventum is a one of the world’s leading and fastest growing independent Specialty insurance groups, trading more than USD 1.86bn GWP annually, with 17 offices globally. Through its international (Re)Insurance Broking arm Consilium, and its global MGA operation, Rokstone, it offers clients a range of specialist and niche solutions in all lines of Property & Casualty (re)insurance globally.

