Cairo, Egypt: DP World, operator of the multipurpose terminal at the Port of Ain Sokhna, has received the first vessel from China United Lines Ltd. (CULines) to call at the Port of Ain Sokhna. This marked the start of a regular service connecting China and Egypt via Sokhna.

The vessel, CUL YANGPU, with a capacity of 1930 TEU, recently arrived from the Port of Ningbo in China, via various ports in East Asia to Sokhna. Upon arrival, the vessel and its crew were received by DP World’s local commercial team, To celebrate the occasion, the captain of the vessel was presented with a shield to commemorate CULines’ inaugural ship to dock at an Egyptian port.

The arrival of CUL YANGPU is a significant milestone for DP World's terminal at the Port of Ain Sokhna, as the local team is focused on attracting more

shipping lines, especially from the Far East, and expanding the terminal's operations, which is underpinned by its strategic location and investments in world class infrastructure and capabilities to support customers.

CULines plans to increase its direct routes from ports in China to Egypt through Ain Sokhna, with weekly operations service. The new service will also contribute to enabling Chinese traders to access markets in Africa via Sokhna.

DP World in Sokhna has also attracted five new services from main-line operators to its terminal during the first quarter of 2024, further enhancing trade flows between Egypt and various markets.

