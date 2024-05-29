DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: DP World Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DP World, has announced that it is intensifying its regional and international collaborations to balance short-term relief with long-term sustainability in humanitarian work. This initiative underscores DPWF’s commitment to fostering positive change in communities through disaster response, food, healthcare, education, and social responsibility.

“There’s a need to provide short-term relief efforts while also delivering long-term sustainability initiatives, because both are essential, and they should be viewed as complementary - rather than competing priorities”, said DP World Foundation’s Director General, Latifa AlQemzi.

She was speaking on the second day of the Arab Media Forum 2024 in Dubai, at a session titled; "Striking a Balance: Navigating Short-Term Humanitarian Relief and Ensuring Long-Term Sustainability in DP World's Journey.".

"The best way to tackle this challenge is through comprehensive strategies that meet immediate needs - emergency supplies such as food, water, medical aid, and shelter assistance, while building long-term resilience," AlQemzi told the gathering.

The forum serves as a high-profile platform for exchanging insights, expertise, and experiences to help the media industry support the aspirations of the region's people.

She urged media partners in the Arabic media to help amplify this collective reach and make an even more significant and positive impact on the ground. “Our media partners play a crucial role in this collaboration. By sharing the impact of our projects and best practices, the media can inspire others to contribute to positive change and support communities where it is needed most”, AlQemzi said.

Engaging with the media allows DP World Foundation to leverage its expertise and resources more effectively, reaching a wider audience and generating greater support for collective efforts to address humanitarian and environmental challenges.

“Since its launch over a year ago, I’m proud to say that our foundation has contributed to numerous causes, including a donation of more than $2.7 million to the UAE's "1 Billion Meals" campaign. We have also partnered with the Noor Dubai Foundation to provide eye operations for people in Somaliland”, she said.

“In 2023, our foundation's efforts impacted more than 140,000 people across 21 initiatives spanning the food, health, and education sectors, as well as emergency relief operations. Our collaborations have included partnerships with local organisations such as the Dubai Charity Association, Emirates Red Crescent, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. These efforts align with the UAE's 50-year charter, which aims to achieve sustainable growth in humanitarian work”, AlQemzi added.

In Ramadan, DPWF expended over AED19 million on charity projects during the holy month in 10 countries.

DP World Foundation’s goal is to demonstrate that short-term relief and long-term sustainability are complementary strategies.

“We recognise the profound impact of humanitarian crises and climate change, particularly on developing communities. To address these challenges, DP World has developed an integrated approach that bridges the gap between short-term relief and long-term sustainability. Central to this approach is our sustainability unit and our charitable foundation. This reflects DP World's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility”, DPWF’s Director General underlined. DP World's Sustainability Department drives sustainable practices, focusing on reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and promoting eco-friendly technology.

DPWF has been planning an exciting lineup of international and local initiatives and campaigns for 2025, as part of its commitment to fostering social responsibility and supporting those in need, irrespective of nationality, race, or religion. The upcoming initiatives will tackle issues such as poverty, hunger, and education, through partnerships with both local and international organisations.

