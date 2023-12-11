With the spotlight on the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the focus on decarbonization continues to gain momentum, particularly in Latin America, where maritime transport plays a critical role in the region's economy. The industry, which is responsible for approximately 80% of global trade volume, is now under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact.

DP World, a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, is spearheading efforts to decarbonize its operations globally, with a significant emphasis on its activities in Latin America. The company is prioritizing decarbonization and set goals to become carbon neutral by 2040 and net zero by 2050.

As a signatory of the UN Global Compact and a major partner of COP28, DP World integrates its sustainability strategy, “Our World, Our Future,” with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This strategy is based on five pillars: electrification, digitalization, renewable energy, alternative fuel, and carbon compensation. It also focuses on emphasizing education, women’s empowerment, and water conservation, to foster a socially equitable and sustainable future.

DP World’s decarbonization strategy is active in more than 70 countries, including key Latin American nations like Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru, all of which are taking significant steps towards sustainable and efficient operations. This includes transitioning to cleaner operations, adopting electrified equipment to reduce diesel usage, investing in renewable energy sources, and enhancing operational efficiency at their ports.

DP World Brazil's Green Initiatives

DP World owns and operates one of the largest and most modern multipurpose private terminals in Brazil. Earlier this year, the company began to increase its use of renewable power by electrifying its RTGs (rubber-tired gantry cranes, which are used to move containers). The project involves adapting 22 pieces of equipment at the Port of Santos, with completion expected in 2024. Electrification of the RTGs works through a system of cables like an electric trolley, which draws power from overhead cables.

With this technology, the terminal's diesel consumption will be reduced by up to 60%. Nearly all the electrical energy at the port – 99.47% – comes from renewable sources. To recognize this, the port has contracted the I-REC (International Renewable Energy Certificate) technology for 2023. Last year, the port also became the company's first port terminal to achieve 100% waste reuse after the implementation of Aterro Zero, a project that aims to transform non-recyclable waste generated on site in sustainable energy. Since the beginning of the project, more than 479 tons of solid waste have been prevented from entering landfills.

DP World Chile’s Sustainable Energy Transition

Responsible for terminals in the ports of San Antonio and Lirquén since 2019, DP World Chile has managed to reduce its carbon emissions by 50%. The investment in 2 STS Super Post Panamax cranes for Lirquén, the reduction of solid waste, and an increase in recycling at both terminals, along with the signing of the national Clean Production Agreement - in which the carbon footprint was measured - are some of the actions and initiatives that have contributed to this achievement.

Without a doubt, the adoption of 100% renewable electric energy gave a significant boost, as around 8600 tons of CO2 emissions were avoided between 2021 and 2022. This year, DP World Chile renewed its certification as a port operator that uses 100% renewable energy.

DP World Ecuador's Environmental Achievements

In Ecuador, DP World has significantly reduced emissions by approximately 40,000 tons of CO2 thanks to initiatives like solar panel installations at its port facilities, the modernization and digitization of its freight system, the use of renewable energy at the Port of Posorja, and its mangrove planting program, which has planted more than 200,000 mangrove seedlings.

The company has also gained recognition from Ecuador's Ministry of Environment for being the sole container port in the nation to track its carbon footprint. These environmental strides have earned DP World the distinction of being the second most efficient port in the Americas, as per a ranking by the World Bank and S&P Global.

DP World Peru’s Sustainable Milestones

DP World in Peru has been recognized for its different initiatives to promote decarbonization, such as the recognition issued by the Peruvian Ministry of the Environment due to reducing the carbon footprint of the port operations. The company has also received the Green Certificate issued by SGS Peru for the use of electrical energy from renewable sources in its operations since 2021. This effort will also be certified by the international I-REC Standard in 2024. In this process, emphasis is on the acquisition of fully electric equipment: a fleet consisting of 20 internal transfer vehicles (ITVs), 12 RTG cranes and 3 QC cranes.

The Path Towards Decarbonization

DP World’s decarbonization efforts across Latin America illustrate the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action across the Americas. By integrating innovative technologies and sustainable practices in key nations like Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru, DP World will continue to reduce its own carbon footprint while providing a greener, more sustainable path forward for the maritime transport industry as a whole.

By aligning its activities with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, DP World will continue to demonstrate how environmental stewardship and economic prosperity can successfully go hand-in-hand, lessening environmental impact while ensuring the continuity of global trade.

ABOUT DP WORLD

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 103,000 employees spanning 75 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future. In Asia Pacific, DP World employs more than 7,000 people, and has ports and terminals in 17 locations.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.