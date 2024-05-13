Sharjah, UAE – 13th May 2024 – DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is proud to announce that it has been voted Sharjah’s Leading Hotel for the year 2024 by the prestigious World Travel Awards. This marks the second year the hotel has received this distinguished accolade, underscoring its commitment to excellence in hospitality and service.

Nestled in the vibrant heart of the City of Sharjah, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences has set a benchmark for warmth and comfort, providing guests with a memorable stay experience. The award recognizes the hotel’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of guest satisfaction and its significant role in promoting Sharjah as a top travel destination.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager-DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences expressed her excitement about the recognition: "We are honoured and delighted to be voted Sharjah's Leading Hotel for the second year in a row by the World Travel Awards. This award is an outstanding achievement and demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests. We are incredibly proud of this recognition and we couldn't have done it without the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the support of our partners and stakeholders."

The World Travel Awards are globally recognized as a hallmark of industry excellence. Winning this award places DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences in a distinguished group of international hotels that represent the best in travel, tourism, and hospitality.

As DoubleTree by Hilton continues to innovate and enhance the guest experience, this accolade serves as both an honour and a motivation to remain at the forefront of the hospitality industry in Sharjah and beyond.

About DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences

Located in the heart of Sharjah, DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences features 156 spacious and contemporary rooms and 108 family-friendly 1-to-3-bedroom lifestyle apartments, all rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling glass windows with breathtaking views of the Al Majaz Waterfront. It also offers modern flexible meeting spaces and a business center that can cater to all business and social needs. In addition to the 24-hour in-room dining menu, guests can enjoy Majdolin Restaurant, an upscale Levantine restaurant with a panoramic outdoor terrace with stunning views of the Al Majaz Waterfront, and Banyan Café. DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences features a semi-Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool and an ultra-modern separate male and female fitness center with steam and sauna room. Conveniently located steps away from the Sharjah City Center Mall and only 2 km from the Sharjah Expo Center, our hotel also offers easy access to attractions such as Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, Sharjah Amphitheater, Sharjah Aquarium, and Sharjah Art Museum, all within 1-3 km. Just 20 minutes from Dubai, our property serves as an oasis of tranquility.

For reservations, contact us at +971 6 511 1900 or email: SHJAW.SALESADM@Hilton.com. Visit our website www.sharjahwaterfront.doubletreebyhilton.com or connect with us on social media Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 51 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

