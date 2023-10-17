Sharjah, UAE – DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences is proud to announce its prestigious recognition as Sharjah's Leading Hotel for the year 2023 by the World Travel Awards. This remarkable achievement underscores the hotel's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences and showcases its dedication to excellence in the hospitality industry.

The World Travel Awards is widely regarded as the ultimate hallmark of quality within the global travel and tourism industry, and winning this award is a testament to the outstanding efforts and dedication of the entire team at DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, a business and family friendly hotel is situated on the picturesque waterfront of Al Majaz Sharjah, has consistently delivered memorable stays and exceptional services to its guests. From its breathtaking waterfront views to its warm and welcoming atmosphere, the hotel has become a go-to destination for travelers seeking a blend of comfort and elegance in the heart of Sharjah.

Ligia Brasoveanu, General Manager-DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences expressed her excitement about the recognition: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive the Sharjah's Leading Hotel 2023 award from the World Travel Awards. This accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our incredible team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences for our guests."

"At DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of hospitality. This award reinforces our position as a leading hotel in Sharjah and inspires us to continue raising the bar in providing unmatched services and creating unforgettable memories for our valued guests,” Ligia added.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences offers a range of facilities and amenities that cater to both leisure and business travelers, including spacious guest rooms and apartments, exquisite dining options, state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces, a separate male and female fitness center with steam and sauna rooms, and Semi Olympic size indoor swimming pool.

The Sharjah's Leading Hotel 2023 award by World Travel Awards further solidifies DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality industry. The hotel looks forward to welcoming guests from around the world and continuing to provide remarkable experiences that leave lasting memories.

For more information about DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences, please visit www.doubletreesharjahwaterfront.com.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 51 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Mona Doush

Marketing Manager

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Residences

Mona.Doush@hilton.com