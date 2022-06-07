Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – In honor of World Ocean Day, celebrated annually on 8th June, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is proud to announce that the property has successfully aided in preventing 60,000 plastic bottles weighing 684kgs from entering the ocean.

The initiative is in partnership with Ocean Bottle that collects 11.4 kgs of plastic from the ocean or the removal of the equivalent of 1000 x 500 ml single use plastic bottles from the world’s oceans for every one of their bottles purchased. Locals in coastal communities then exchange this plastic for money through a regulated banking system so they can get access to microfinance, tuition, healthcare and other key necessities.

As part of Hilton’s ESG strategy, Travel with Purpose, and in line with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has made a commitment to increase its social impact and significantly reduce its environmental impact by 2030.

Travel with Purpose is integrated through every aspect of the property’s business, including operations and supply chain as well as engagement with communities which aims to redefine and advance sustainable travel globally.

Since the start of 2022, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has ensured that they are at the forefront of sustainability, safeguarding the planet by reducing carbon emissions equivalent to 2961 cars off the road, water consumption equivalent to 332 Olympics swimming pools as well as lowered energy equivalent to 1,696 houses powered.

Talking about the partnership and incredible ESG initiatives, Pieter van Beugen, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island said, “Through our strategic partnership with key sustainable organizations, we are aiming to explore innovative opportunities to reduce our environmental footprint, thus developing a robust circular economy.”

“Our partnership with Ocean Bottle is one such initiative wherein we protect the ocean bed by closing the loop on plastic entering the ocean. We are proud to be a part of this new economy that aims to redesign products to be more durable, reusable and recyclable.”

Furthermore, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has also newly launched a Carbon Neutral Business Meeting offering, in partnership with social enterprise South Pole, that enables the property to offset the carbon footprint and scope 3 emissions of all business meetings that consist of ten or more delegates.

To track its efforts to reduce the environmental footprint, the resort uses Hilton’s award-winning corporate responsibility performance management system, LightStay which estimates each meeting’s energy, water, carbon and waste consumption. For the sustainable traveller, LightStay’s Meeting Impact Calculator tool gives them the opportunity to see an estimated carbon footprint using the hotel’s specific utility data.

-Ends-

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,900 properties in 122 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where members can check in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers its nearly 133 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including with select co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences, charitable contributions and more. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about Hilton Honors at newsroom.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

​​​​​​​DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 635 hotels with more than 144,700 rooms across 51 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Diane D’costa

PR Account Manager

​​​​​​​diane.dcosta@alldetails.net