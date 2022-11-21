SOCIATE Communications, a leading integrated communications agency based in Dubai has added DoubleTree by Hilton - Jumeirah Beach to its roster of clients.

One of the world’s largest hotel chains, the Hilton Group is known for its world-class hospitality. At DoubleTree by Hilton - Jumeirah Beach, their newest project, Football Village 2022, is a specially created fan zone for football fanatics to enjoy matches and more. The brand selected SOCIATE Communications as its exclusive social media and PR partner to promote the exciting project featuring the world’s most popular sporting event.

Rosa Bullock, Founder and CEO of Sociate Communications commented, “Every hotel has something to offer football fans this year, so promoting fan zones such as Football Village 2022 requires an agency that will stand out amongst the rest. Over the next few weeks, SOCIATE Communications looks forward to sharing Football Village 2022 and DoubleTree by Hilton - Jumeirah Beach with the world.”

Senior Social Media Executive, Hamna Haseeb, will manage the account. She said, “I’m excited to work with the brand in its newest venture, Football Village 2022, and support them with their social media objectives.”

For more information on DoubleTree by Hilton - Jumeirah Beach, please visit www.sociate.ae.

-Ends-

About SOCIATE:

SOCIATE, founded in 2015, is a 360-degree communications agency headquartered in Dubai with a creative arm in London, UK. Each vertical of the business is unique - fuelled by a combination of enthusiasm and industry expertise. With its diverse services, SOCIATE caters to a host of local and international clients spanning various industries. 2021 also saw the launch of SOCIATE’s sister agency, SOCIALITE, an Influencer Relationship agency.

