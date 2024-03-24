MUSCAT – In its commitment to deliver rewarding experiences for customers, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced the launch of its exciting Double Rewards offer for Retail Credit Cardholders during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr. This special promotion encompasses a variety of transaction types including those at restaurants, groceries, and apparel stores and on all Easy Payment Plan (EPP) transactions. Furthermore, NBO has introduced a 20% cashback in the form of Rewards while using NBO credit cards at beauty spas, salons, and barber shops. These exclusive offers are designed to enhance the joy of shopping for its valued customers, encouraging them to indulge in delightful experiences while providing tangible benefits such as enhanced savings, added convenience, and increased rewards.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Retail Products at NBO, said: “At National Bank of Oman, we believe in enriching the lives of our customers. Ramadan is a time of generosity and reflection, and we are delighted to extend our Double Rewards bonanza offer to both our customers and staff. With this offer, we prioritise our customers' diverse needs, providing convenience, flexibility, and significant rewards during their Ramadan shopping journey. We encourage everyone to seize this superb opportunity to enhance the value we bring to our community during this special time of the year. It's our way of saying 'thank you' for choosing NBO and allowing us to be part of your Ramadan celebrations."

Exclusively available on Visa Retail Credit Cards, this unique promotion is applicable for both POS and e-commerce transactions throughout the holy month. From the first day of Ramadan until the conclusion of Eid, NBO's Double Rewards initiative will apply to all transactions made at restaurants, groceries, and apparel stores, as well as to all EPP transactions conducted at Merchant Outlets and through the NBO App. Any Credit Card transaction exceeding RO 100 can be converted to easy monthly installment directly from the NBO App.

During the promotional period, customers using Infinite, Signature, and Platinum Credit Cards will enjoy 2% cashback, comprising of 1% Product Feature Rewards and 1% in Additional Rewards for an even more rewarding experience. Meanwhile, Gold Credit Cardholders will receive a 1% cashback, consisting of 0.5% Product Feature Rewards and 0.5% Additional Rewards. The offer is not applicable on cancelled or reversed transactions. Additionally, customers can anticipate the crediting of Additional Rewards to their accounts within 30 days from the conclusion of this promotion.

As NBO continues to prioritise the satisfaction of its customers and the well-being of its community, the Double Rewards offer stands as a testament to the bank's dedication to enhancing the lives of those it serves. Comprehensive details on NBO’s accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.