New Dorsch Global Executive Board Appointed: CEO Ayman Haikal, COO Tanja Baur, and CFO Jon Grady Join Leadership Team

UAE, Abu Dhabi – Dorsch Global, a leading international consulting and engineering organization operating across Europe, MEAA, the United States, and the United Kingdom, has appointed a new Global Executive Board to spearhead the company’s global strategic initiatives. Ayman Haikal, an experienced leader with over 33 years in executive management, engineering, project management, and business development, has been named Chief Executive Officer of Dorsch Global. Haikal also holds the dual role of Middle East, Asia, and Africa Region CEO, underscoring the significant emphasis Dorsch Global places on the MEAA region, particularly within the GCC and Northern Africa.

With more than 30 years of his career spent at Dorsch, Haikal has a proven track record of driving significant organic and inorganic growth within the organization, managing signature, complex city-wide projects, and expanding into new sectors and geographies, especially in the United Arab Emirates that Haikal calls his home and the land of opportunity.

CEO of Dorsch Global, Ayman Haikal, said: “The UAE truly is a land of opportunity, fostering growth for both its residents and businesses by providing a dynamic environment where innovation and entrepreneurship thrive, with its forward-thinking policies, strategic location, and world-class infrastructure, the UAE continues to attract talent and investment from around the globe, creating a vibrant ecosystem where ambitious individuals and companies like Dorsch can flourish.”

Ayman Haikal, CEO of Dorsch Global

Haikal's journey exemplifies how the UAE's commitment to progress and development enables both personal and professional success. Haikal, through Dorsch MEAA—which includes Dorsch Middle East, Engineering Consultants Group (ECG), Dorsch India, and Dorsch Asia—is overseeing several landmark mega projects at various stages of completion across the MEAA. Notable projects include development of a wide array of major urban communities all across the UAE, massive Operation and Maintenance contracts for the entirety of Abu Dhabi City inclusive of the Western Region and Al Ain, the Intelligent Transportation System for the Riyadh City, the development of Lusail City in Qatar, various airports in India, smart infrastructure for Egypt's New Capital City, and the management of design and construction for the Urban Forestation Green Riyadh initiative. These projects underscore the company's expertise and substantial contributions to the region's infrastructure and economic growth.

CEO of Dorsch Global, Ayman Haikal, said: “In our worldwide family at Dorsch Global, which includes experts from over 70 nations, we unite under a shared vision of building a sustainable tomorrow through innovation, collaboration, and service excellence. This fuels our ability to consistently expand our services, our market sectors and significantly develop our skills to excel in our domains. Our current ambition is to grow our standing as a pioneering and efficient planning and consulting company, while we look to greater success together with our clients and partners in all 50 countries.”

Joining Haikal on the new Global Executive Board are Tanja Baur as Chief Operating Officer, and Jon Grady as Chief Financial Officer. The new board, composed of highly experienced members, is set to steer Dorsch Global towards a prosperous future grounded in innovation.

After a period of strong growth and several acquisitions, the leading worldwide planning and consulting company has strategically realigned its workstreams. In late 2023, the former RSBG Infrastructure Technologies GmbH (RSINTEC) was renamed Dorsch Global GmbH, of which Dorsch MEAA is a part. This connection strengthens its operational synergy while expanding its reach in the MEAA region, and leverages Dorsch Global’s extensive experience and resources to enhance project delivery and client satisfaction.

Dorsch Global, with over 25 brands and over 7,200 employees, manages 12,000 projects across 50 countries, designing and overseeing projects worth over 30 Billion euros in 2023. With a strong presence in the MENA region, particularly in the UAE, KSA, and Egypt, Dorsch MEAA, supported by over 5,000 regional employees, drives infrastructure development and economic growth, shaping sustainable communities and addressing complex challenges globally.

Dorsch Global is recognized as a leading consulting and engineering company shaping sustainable communities and cities for present and future generations. As a subsidiary of RSBG SE, a holding company of the RAG-Stiftung, the company contributes to the noble purpose of the foundation. Addressing the infrastructural and social challenges of a dynamic world, the core business areas of Dorsch Global are transportation infrastructure, water & environment, innovative planning, architecture & urban development, energy & industry and development cooperation. Dorsch Global generated a revenue of around 600 million euro in 2023. A team of more than 7,000 employees in more than 50 countries currently manages over 12,000 projects throughout the entire project life cycle, assuming responsibility towards people, societies and the environment with in-depth regional expertise stemming from more than 70 years of company history. For further information, please visit: www.dorsch.global

Media Contact:

Ahmad Khalloudi

Seven Media

Mail: ahmadkhalloudi@sevenmedia.ae

Susanne Boll

Dorsch Global, Corporate Communications Lead

Mail: susanne.boll@dorsch.global