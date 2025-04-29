Dubai, UAE: Dollar Car Rental UAE and Danube Sports World, the largest indoor sports facility in the Middle East, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), under which Dollar will offer exclusive rental benefits to Danube’s customers. The partnership aims to deliver enhanced lifestyle value and convenience through a series of collaborative initiatives.

As a first step, Danube Sports World members will now enjoy exclusive rental discounts from Dollar Car Rental, including 10% off on daily and weekly bookings and 7% off on monthly rentals, via a dedicated promo code.

The MoU was signed by Marwan Almulla, General Manager of Dollar Car Rental in Dubai and Oman, and Madhusudhan Rao, Group CEO of Danube Group. The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration focused on delivering exclusive benefits and seamless experiences to customers of both brands.

Madhusudhan Rao of Danube Group, added:

“Danube Sports World is about creating an ecosystem where sports, wellness, and lifestyle come together. Our partnership with Dollar Car Rental allows us to extend that ecosystem beyond our facility. Whether it's a tournament, a weekend game, or a training session, our members now have the added benefit of seamless, discounted transportation. We’re thrilled to kick off this collaboration and explore new ways to reward our loyal customer base.”

Marwan Almulla of Dollar Car Rental UAE, said:

“This partnership is about rewarding active lifestyles with smart mobility choices. We’re excited to partner with a brand that shares our passion for enhancing customer experiences. Their community represents an active, vibrant audience that appreciates flexibility and convenience, both on and off the court. Through this partnership, we’re proud to provide value-added mobility options that complement their dynamic lifestyles. We look forward to expanding the partnership into broader lifestyle offerings.”

With over 30,000 active members, Danube Sports World has become a premier destination for sports enthusiasts across the UAE.

The agreement lays the foundation for a broader alliance between the two brands. Future phases are expected to introduce bundled experiences, lifestyle perks, loyalty integrations, and curated offers that enhance the overall value proposition for customers.

As both Dollar Car Rental UAE and Danube Sports World continue to focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, this partnership represents a forward-looking step in aligning mobility with modern living.

​​​​​​About Danube Sports World

Danube Sports World is the UAE’s largest indoor sports facility, spanning 200,000 sq ft in the heart of Dubai. The climate-controlled arena features 9 padel courts, 8 badminton courts, 2 basketball courts, 4 indoor cricket courts, 3 five-a-side football pitches, 2 pickleball courts, 6 table tennis tables, 1 tennis court, a kids' play area, a 120-seat café, ample parking, and full amenities. With first aid and doctors on-site, Danube Sports World offers a safe, all-year-round destination for recreational sports, corporate events, and team-building activities.

For more information, please visit: https://danubesportsworld.com/

About Dollar Car Rental UAE

Dollar Car Rental, a globally recognized leader in the rental car industry, operates with a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a high-quality fleet of vehicles. Whether for leisure or business travel, Dollar ensures a seamless experience for all customers with its convenient locations nationwide and worldwide.

Dollar Car Rental UAE is proud to collaborate with top-tier brands such as Pepsi, Mai Dubai, RTA, ZULAL, NFPC, Aramex, Carrefour, and more. As a trusted partner in total transportation solutions, Dollar helps these companies reduce fleet management costs, improve fleet compliance, and achieve tailored business goals through customized vehicle builds and flexible leasing options.

With one of the largest and most diverse fleets in the UAE, Dollar Car Rental is the ideal choice for businesses requiring reliable transportation of valuable or perishable goods, offering long-term leasing options up to 5+ years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dollaruae.com/

