Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 18 September 2023: The Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) is encouraging creatives to enter into their highly anticipated Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023 here. This extraordinary award programme is set to empower UAE's emerging talents, including current and recent university graduates, to unleash their creative potential and showcase their exceptional skills in the fields of couture, jewellery, and fragrance design on a global stage.

Details:

What: Dolce&Gabbana x ADMAF Design Award 2023

Categories: Fashion, Jewellery, and Fragrance

Who Should Apply: Aspiring Emirati designers with a passion for creativity and innovation

Why Apply:

Fashion: Combine traditional Emirati culture with avant-garde designs, drawing inspiration from Abu Dhabi's rich history and vibrant arts scene.

Jewellery: Celebrate the fusion of Emirati influences with Dolce&Gabbana's innovative designs, using techniques and semi-precious stones.

Fragrance: Craft scents inspired by Abu Dhabi's cultural heritage and Dolce&Gabbana's iconic themes.

Benefits:

Finalists will collaborate with Dolce&Gabbana to bring their designs to life.

Showcase your work at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Festival, gaining global recognition.

Internship opportunity at Dolce&Gabbana's Italian headquarters, guided by industry experts.

ADMAF and Dolce&Gabbana aim to create a lasting impact on the fashion industry in the region by bridging the gap between tradition and innovation. This competition is a platform for celebrating Abu Dhabi's cultural diversity and contributing to the global conversation on fashion, music, and arts.For more information about ADMAF and its initiatives, please visit www.admaf.org .

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the oldest, not-for-profit cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org

About Dolce&Gabbana:

Established in 1985, Dolce&Gabbana is an international leader in the fashion and luxury goods sector. The founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have always been the creative and stylistic source of all the brand’s activities as well as the drivers behind the development strategies. The Group creates, produces, and distributes high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, accessories, jewellery and watches. The brand is present in the prêt-à-porter segment with Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s Collections.

Since 2012, the brand has developed the Alta Moda project which further expanded into Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria and Alta Orologeria Collections.

In 2021, Dolce&Gabbana launched Dolce&Gabbana Casa, a homeware line dedicated to furniture and furnishing complements. The following year, the company announced the creation of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty with direct control of the manufacture, sales and distribution of its fragrance and make-up products. The Eyewear category is entrusted to Essilor Luxottica, a licensee partner. Dolce&Gabbana currently has various collaborations in the Food & Beverage and Lifestyle sectors, thanks to virtuous synergies with Italian partners of primary importance that share the vocation for excellence and the promotion of Made in Italy in their respective fields with the brand.