Doha, Qatar : Doha Festival City, Qatar’s ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to introduce its groundbreaking Virtual Mall experience, set to launch in October this year. Reinforcing the brand positioning “My Place, My Choice”, this revolutionary digital platform launched under the tagline "Your Mall from Home. One Cart. Non-Stop Shopping", promises to redefine the retail landscape, providing consumers in Qatar with a unique shopping experience, all from the comfort of their own homes.

The Virtual Mall boasts an enhanced 3D digital experience, leveraging state-of-the-art technology. Shoppers are transported on a unique digital journey as they stroll through the mall's corridors, step inside shops, and experience a digital interpretation of the actual physical stores in Doha Festival City.

Focusing on convenience and ease of usage, the Virtual Mall offers shoppers a hassle-free and seamless way to explore a diverse range of products available at Doha Festival City. Through the innovative 3D tour, the entire mall becomes accessible to customers, providing a unique shopping experience. While currently, online shopping is available at selective outlets, the future holds exciting possibilities, with plans to expand to cafes and restaurants.

Participating retailers in the Virtual Mall are poised to gain increased exposure to a broader audience in Qatar. While online shopping is currently available for select outlets, Doha Festival City envisions expanding this feature to include its range of cafes and restaurants. The platform is currently designed to cater to the local audience, focusing on showcasing the diverse retail offerings of Doha Festival City. During its initial phase, the Virtual Mall will exclusively cater to deliveries within Doha, ensuring the needs of local customers are met with precision.

While the online shopping facility is currently available only in Qatar, the Virtual Mall platform allows international access to showcase the diversity of retailers in Doha Festival City. This increased accessibility opens new avenues for retailers, highlighting the richness of the Festival's retail sector to the world and promoting its varied offerings. In the initial phase, the Virtual Mall will provide deliveries exclusively within Doha to cater to the needs of local customers.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, expressed his excitement, stating, "The Virtual Mall is a testament to our commitment to enhancing customer experiences and embracing digital innovation. With this revolutionary platform, we are redefining the future of shopping in Qatar, offering convenience, diversity, and unmatched accessibility”.

Doha Festival City’s Virtual Mall ensures a seamless and convenient online shopping experience, allowing customers to explore an extensive range of participating stores effortlessly. With the innovative “Through ‘One Cart’” feature, shoppers can effortlessly consolidate their selections into a unified shopping cart. The mall’s advanced Virtual Mall platform offers multiple delivery options, including the convenience of same-day delivery from participating stores managed by E-Butler. From cash on delivery to various digital wallet payment methods, the payment process is flexible and tailored to individual preferences. Moreover, customers can take advantage of the "Click & Collect" option, streamlining the process of collecting purchased items at their convenience.

For an interactive shopping experience, the Virtual Mall presents two distinct features: the Chat with Store Experts and the Shopping Assistant. These complementary offerings empower customers to seamlessly engage with store experts during mall trading hours, providing personalized assistance and support. Customers can engage in direct conversations with store representatives, gaining detailed product information and insights. The Shopping Assistant enhances the experience by offering a personalized shopping journey tailored to individual preferences and needs. Shoppers looking for an interactive shopping experience can use Doha Festival City’s WhatsApp platform, available exclusively during mall operating hours.

To access our Virtual Mall website, please visit https://shop.dohafestivalcity.com or through Doha Festival City’s website. For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online quarterly lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall. The magazine is the ultimate showcase for top fashion, beauty trends & dining experiences.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com