Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, announces its collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) for a significant event marking World Obesity Day on March 4th. This year's theme, “Let’s Talk About Obesity,” focuses on enhancing public understanding of obesity as a multifaceted health issue requiring a comprehensive approach.

In a concerted effort to promote health and wellness, Doha Festival City, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), HMC, and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), is hosting a booth activation at the Center Court, first floor. This initiative aims to engage the community in meaningful discussions about obesity and its underlying causes. From March 4th to March 9th, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in comprehensive health screenings, including BMI, blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure measurements, offered free of charge.

On-site specialists such as nurses, dieticians, nutritionists, diabetes educators, and gym instructors, will be available to provide valuable insights and personalized advice, empowering individuals with knowledge and resources to address and prevent obesity, thus fostering a healthier community.

Robert Hall, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative: “We are committed to supporting our community’s health and well-being. Partnering with HMC for World Obesity Day allows us to engage directly with the public on critical health issues, underlining our dedication to social responsibility and proactive health management.”

Prof. Abdul Badi Abou-Samra, Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) at HMC and Co-Chair of the National Diabetes Committee, MoPH, underscored Qatar's comprehensive strategy in combating the escalating global obesity epidemic. Prof. Abdul Badi Abou-Samra stated, "Obesity poses a substantial risk to health, contributing to a range of serious conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis. It is independently recognized as a chronic disease that carries severe complications."

Qatar's approach to addressing obesity is comprehensive, tackling the issue through prevention, management, and treatment. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has been proactive in implementing policies to curb obesity among both children and adults. Concurrently, the Primary Healthcare Corporation (PHCC) has been pivotal in promoting health education and lifestyle changes through its advanced wellness centers. On the treatment front, the National Obesity Treatment Centre (NoTC) and Bariatric service, both under the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), provide specialized care for individuals with severe obesity. These facilities offer a range of multidisciplinary treatment options and support for those for whom other interventions have not succeeded.

The concerted efforts of Qatar's healthcare system underscore the nation's dedication to preventing and mitigating the impacts of obesity and ensuring a healthier future for its population. Prof. Abou-Samra concluded, "Through our collective commitment and strategic initiatives, we are dedicated to fostering a healthier Qatar."

