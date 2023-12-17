​​​​​Doha, Qatar – In commemoration of Qatar National Day, Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, invites the community to join in a simple yet meaningful observance. This year, under the theme "Proud to Belong,” the focus is on extending gratitude to the community and embracing the spirit of Qatar's rich cultural heritage.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, comments, “This Qatar National Day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community and visitors. While our celebrations this year are more subdued, our spirit of national pride and community appreciation remains strong. Embracing the 'Proud to Belong,’ theme, we are honored to share a moment of traditional hospitality with our guests and reflect on the rich tapestry of Qatar's culture and heritage. We look forward to welcoming everyone to join us in this special gesture of unity and gratitude.”

In honor of Qatar National Day, Doha Festival City is putting a spotlight on local brands, demonstrating a commitment to Qatar's rich cultural heritage. The dining and café scene includes Karak Mqanis, Shater Abbas, White Sugar, Garden By Belgravia, Go Crispy, Yasmine Palace, Moo Milk Bar, Sable Sweets, Qinwan, Tea Time, and Eden Café. Fashion enthusiasts have a choice of Al Motahajiba, Louzan, Luxury Signature, Nassej, and Demoda for the latest styles. For perfumes, there are exquisite offerings from Al Jazeera Perfumes and Zawaya.

Fun and entertainment are abundant with Snow Dunes, Virtuocity, Angry Birds, and Spark Sense and Play. Electronics, stationery, and floral enthusiasts can explore Digital House, Gift Shed, and Plaza Hollandi. The mall also features prestigious jewelry and watches at Al Jaber Watches, Al Fardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery & Watches, Almuftah Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Watches & Jewellery, and Fifty One East Jewellery & Watches. For health and beauty services, there's Cuts & Color Kids Salon, Glambar Beauty Lounge, Green Apple Pharmacy, Infinity Barber Shop, Infinity Beauty Lounge, and Kulud Pharmacy.

Additionally, the exclusive Gift Card available at Doha Festival City, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, offers an excellent gift choice for various occasions. With special deals from 47 retailers until March 20, 2024, available across a wide range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets.

During the festive season, customers can discover an array of offers and significant discounts at Doha Festival City.

Doha Festival City continues to be a cornerstone of the community, providing a place where people can come together in celebration and solidarity, especially on significant days like Qatar National Day.

For further details on Doha Festival City, please contact 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

