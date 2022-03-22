Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has successfully treated a woman suffering from complex and rigid scoliosis that badly impacted her quality of life. The 21-year-old German patient sought help from doctors at Tawam Hospital after visiting numerous surgeons and hospitals.

The hospital’s medical team carried out a highly complicated surgery known as a Complex Spine Osteotomy, using neuromonitoring and cell saver techniques, to release the patient’s spine and achieve the correction of scoliosis, providing her with life-changing results. Complex Spine Osteotomy is a form of surgery whereby a bone is cut to shorten, lengthen or change its alignment. In this case, the operation helped to correct the woman’s body shape, improving lung function and boosting her self-confidence.

Scoliosis a condition in which the spine forms a curved line instead of being straight. Sometimes, the spine can also twist into a corkscrew-like shape. Whilst small curves can occur, they usually do not cause problems. However, when a curve worsens, it can cause health problems, and server curves can damage the joints and cause arthritis of the spine.

Neuromonitoring allows a surgeon to assess spinal cord function during an operation through real-time feedback from individual nerve roots, motor tracts, and sensory tracts. Cell saver is a specific type of autologous blood transfusion, which involves recovering blood lost during surgery and re-infusing it into the patient. It is used when significant blood loss is anticipated.

SEHA has brought advanced surgical techniques to the UAE to ensure patients receive the appropriate care despite the complexity of the treatment required locally

The patient was admitted on November 30 last year, with her surgery conducted the same day. She spent a total time of four weeks in recovery, followed by 10 sessions of physiotherapy after the successful surgery.

The patient “Azza” said: “I am very happy with my decision to have surgery at Tawam Hospital, and the results we have achieved. The complex operation improved my lungs’ ability to function, my body shape, and has made me feel so much better about myself. Now that my spine has been corrected, I feel my quality of life has improved and I am much more aligned and comfortable with my body.”

Dr. M Ziad Aljian, Consultant Physician, Orthopedic at Tawam Hospital, who carried out the surgery, said: “We have extensive experience in complex spine deformity surgery and have performed many successful operations in Tawam Hospital, all resulting in the most ideal outcomes. Using neuromonitoring and cell saver with modern spine osteotomy, we can implement the best innovation in the care of spine deformities here in the UAE, and Tawam Hospital is amongst the country’s pioneers in introducing this treatment.

He continued: “This technique requires dedicated training and accreditation for the surgeon. We have built a state-of-the art and fully equipped team to conduct complex spine surgeries, including a dedicated pediatric anaesthesia team as well as expert orthopaedic doctors specializing in spine deformities.”

To find out more about SEHA’s spinal surgery and corrective services, book an appointment by calling 800 50 or visit SEHA.ae

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae