Dubai National Insurance (DNI) has been awarded Digital Insurer of the Year 2026 – AI Innovation, in recognition of its pioneering digital transformation initiatives at Digital Insurance Awards 2026.

The accolade highlights DNI’s automated health Policy Issuance Project, which has transformed a traditionally manual and error-prone health insurance onboarding process into a fully automated, AI-driven ecosystem. By integrating AI-powered document guidance, OCR-based data extraction, verification, and seamless API orchestration with brokers, regulators, TPAs and banks, the solution enables instantaneous, accurate, and fully compliant policy issuance.

This achievement underscores DNI’s leadership in leveraging advanced technology to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and market competitiveness, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most digitally advanced insurers.