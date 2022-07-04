Dubai, UAE: dnata Representation Services, part of the dnata Travel Group, is growing its partnership with the Banyan Tree Group across Thailand as the country emerges as one of the most popular international travel destinations from the GCC countries this year.

dnata Representation Services has acted as exclusive sales representative in the Middle East for the Banyan Tree Group’s Maldivian properties since 2016. dnata will now provide support for a range of its popular hotels and resorts across Thailand, offering regional travellers exclusive holiday packages and dedicated local support.

Its representation will cover ever-popular Banyan Tree Bangkok in the capital, and multiple properties across the country’s largest island, Phuket. This includes Banyan Tree Phuket, which recently launched a new wellbeing resort – Banyan Tree Veya Phuket – as part of its cluster; Angsana Laguna Phuket, opening this year a highly-anticipated new restaurant, ATOLL, set amidst a lagoon; alongside the Homm Bliss South Beach Patong and Cassia Phuket.

dnata Travel, based across the GCC, recently announced that Thailand is the most popular holiday destination for UAE travellers for summer 2022, while the brand records a surge in popularity for travel to the country across its wider regional operations including in KSA.

Sébastien Doussin, DVP – Global Ground Services & Destination Management at dnata Travel Group, commented: "As one of the Middle East’s longest-standing travel providers, we remain at the forefront of latest traveller trends across the region. Our enhanced partnership with the Banyan Tree Group, owner of some of the world’s most renowned luxury resorts, enables us to support our travellers with excellent hotel packages in some of the most sought-after travel destinations from this part of the world including Thailand and the Maldives."

dnata’s enhanced coverage of Banyan Tree Group properties in Bangkok and Phuket, two areas of Thailand proving most popular with GCC travellers for summer 2022, comes in addition to its exclusive representation of its three signature hotels in the Maldives, including Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Angsana Velavaru and Angsana Ihuru.

The Maldives islands, which opened to tourists in July 2020, have remained ever-popular with travellers across the Middle East pre-pandemic and ongoing, offering easy access to paradise islands at a short flight time.

Benjawan Meksakul, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing – Thailand & Laos of Banyan Tree Group, added: "We are pleased to appoint dnata Representation Services, a well-known industry company as our Global Sales Agent – Middle East. Having created successes for different hotel brands in the luxury and premium space, dnata’s expertise and rich experience will see them implementing innovative sales and marketing strategies for our Thailand hotels post-COVID and create greater awareness for the global multi-brand ecosystem of Banyan Tree Group in the Middle East market."

For more information on the dnata Travel Group and dnata Representation Services’ extensive range of commercial services for hotels and airlines in the Middle East and beyond, visit: www.dnata.com/travel. To discover more on the Banyan Tree Group and its range of luxury properties across Thailand, the Maldives, and beyond, see: www.banyantree.com.

