Mercer House offers a collection of multi-family residential units, ranging from efficient studios to expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and four penthouses



The project features a 45,000 sq.ft. beach club and 25,000 sq.ft. of retail space on the ground and podium floors and signifies another major milestone in the wider development of Uptown Dubai as a world-class district and one of Dubai’s most desirable mixed-used communities

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – and Ellington Properties – Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer – have partnered to launch a new upscale residential project, Mercer House, in the heart of DMCC’s pioneering Uptown Dubai district.

Mercer House represents the first signature development of Ellington Properties in Uptown Dubai following the remarkable success and record-high demand of ‘UH by Ellington’, which was launched earlier this year in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).

Poised to grace Dubai’s skyline with two soaring residential towers perched atop a podium, Mercer House is slated to be one of the tallest residential developments by Ellington Properties to date. Located at the heart of DMCC’s up-and-coming Uptown Dubai district, the project will offer a collection of multi-family residential units ranging from efficient studios to expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and four penthouses.

It will feature a 45,000 sq.ft. beach club and 25,000 sq.ft. of retail options on the ground and podium floors. Residents and visitors can enjoy a wealth of facilities like a beach club pool, exclusive residents’ pool and a sports hall with various courts for sports enthusiasts. Mercer House will also offer a world-class range of dining experiences, community markets and high-end retail offerings to reinforce Uptown Dubai as the go-to destination to work, live and indulge in Dubai.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: "In just two decades, DMCC has not only built and facilitated a world-class, award-winning district for trade and enterprise, but evolved the JLT and Uptown Dubai districts into some of Dubai's most desirable destinations. In line with our community's increasing demand for additional luxury residencies and DMCC's growth, Ellington Properties' Mercer House will provide two signature residential towers, offering multi-family units to studios and penthouses. Residents will benefit from being at the heart of our Uptown Dubai community, within walking distance of both Uptown Tower, and the forthcoming Burj 2020, while also gaining access to an exclusive residents’ pool, sports hall, beach club, and extensive retail options."

Joseph Thomas, Co-founder of Ellington Properties, said: “After the positive response we received for UH by Ellington, the launch of our second project is a testament to our strong relationship with DMCC. We continue to support their transformative vision of the Uptown Dubai, aspiring to make it the ultimate destination for the community of homebuyers and investors who are looking to call Dubai their home. We are confident that Mercer House will be our crowning achievement as a leading design-led developer, further reinforcing Uptown Dubai's perception as a world-class smart district designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind living experience.”

DMCC continues to play a major role in advancing the commercial scene in Dubai through the development of unparalleled business ecosystems. It accounts for 11% of the foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dubai.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About Ellington Properties

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer who endeavours to craft beautiful properties and communities for unrivalled lifestyles. A truly customer-centric brand, they are known for their portfolio of award-winning design buildings that not only boast impeccable architecture but are also high quality, cost-efficient, and technically proficient. The company’s current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in prestigious neighbourhoods of Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, La Mer, and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab and Al Hamra.