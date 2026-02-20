New venue accommodates up to 4,000 guests with integrated staging, lighting and digital infrastructure for corporate and large-scale events

Launch supports next phase of Uptown Dubai expansion, with additional commercial towers under development

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced the opening of The Plaza at Uptown Dubai, a 21,000 square metre open-air space that anchors the district’s masterplan. Designed to host corporate gatherings, conferences, concerts and large-scale public events for up to 4,000 guests, the venue enhances Uptown Dubai’s ability to convene global industries as the district advances through its next phase of expansion.

Strategically positioned at the heart of the district, The Plaza physically connects Uptown Tower with the wider commercial and residential components of Uptown Dubai, reinforcing cohesion across the community. Equipped with advanced staging, lighting and digital display infrastructure, the venue is designed to support year-round programming and efficient event turnover, strengthening the district’s ability to convene global industries across trade, finance and technology.

Commenting on the opening, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: “The opening of The Plaza marks a defining milestone in the evolution of Uptown Dubai, transforming the district into a destination that brings people together through business, culture, and shared experiences. Spanning 21,000 square metres and designed to host up to 4,000 guests, The Plaza introduces a scale and capability that position Uptown Dubai as a premier venue for major international events, as well as everyday community moments. As we continue to advance the Uptown Dubai masterplan, The Plaza will play a central role in activating the district and creating a strong sense of place, supporting Dubai’s vision as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit.”

The opening of The Plaza comes as Uptown Dubai progresses through its next phase of build-out. Two commercial towers, standing at 23 and 17 storeys, are currently under development and will add a combined 62,000 square metres of Grade A commercial and retail space. Once complete, the full district will deliver a total gross floor area of 538,000 square metres, including 232,000 square metres dedicated to Grade A commercial office space.

As development progresses at pace, Uptown Dubai continues to evolve as an integrated district designed to support long-term business performance, attract global talent and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading centre for trade, innovation and investment.

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. As a single economic platform where commodities, capital and technologies converge, DMCC enables companies to access high-growth markets and global opportunity at scale. Through specialised industry ecosystems, flexible commercial solutions and direct access to expertise, partners and talent, we make it easier for our members to do business from one of the world’s most strategically positioned trading hubs. This is why DMCC is home to over 26,000 multinationals and high-impact startups, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for trade and innovation.

DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

About The Plaza

Located at the heart of DMCC’s landmark Uptown Dubai district, The Plaza is a 21,000-square-metre open-air events destination designed to host world-class experiences. Featuring cutting-edge event infrastructure, a 43-metre HD screen, premium lighting and sound systems, and flexible layouts for up to 4,000 guests, The Plaza is built to accommodate everything from concerts, festivals, and fan zones to gala dinners, fashion shows, and cultural performances.

Operated by 7 Management, one of the region’s leading hospitality and entertainment groups, The Plaza embodies the spirit of Dubai dynamic, diverse, and designed to inspire.

For more information, visit www.uptowndubai.ae/en/plaza.

About Uptown Dubai

Uptown Dubai is a transformative, mixed-use sustainable development by DMCC, strategically positioned as the Southern Gate of Dubai. The iconic new district integrates luxurious residences and world-class business spaces with exceptional hospitality and leisure offerings, creating a dynamic and inclusive urban community.

The ultimate lifestyle development, Uptown Dubai features eight towers, including the first to rise, Uptown Tower, designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill. SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences offers luxury living with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline, featuring modern amenities appealing to both individuals and families. This prestigious urban residence combines sophistication and contemporary design, creating a unique luxury living experience in the heart of New Dubai.

Enhancing the development’s exclusivity and amenities, SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel provides visionary 5-star hospitality in an accessible, prime location. At the core of Uptown Dubai, The Plaza serves as a vibrant cultural and commercial hub, offering retail, dining, and leisure opportunities alongside unique art installations and cultural experiences. The Atrium, its culinary centrepiece, delivers world-class dining and retail experiences for residents and visitors, featuring standout venues such as Sur, an Aegean-inspired restaurant celebrating Mediterranean flavours, and Uptown Social, a community-focused café known for its expertly brewed coffee and feel-good bites. Uptown Tower is LEED Gold-certified, underscoring the development’s commitment to sustainability. With ongoing expansion to include additional towers, office space, and cultural venues, the development enhances Dubai’s position as a global trade and business hub while offering an unparalleled, premium living experience.

Uptown Dubai Website: https://uptowndubai.ae/en/

About 7 Management

7 Management is a leading international hospitality and management group headquartered in Dubai, known for creating award-winning dining and entertainment destinations across the Middle East and Europe. Since its founding in 2015, the group has been creating phenomenal experiences; from casual dining restaurants to high-end entertainment concepts in the UAE and around the world. The group is behind some of the region’s most iconic brands including February 30, Lucia’s, The Theater, Seven Sisters, Antika, Limonata, Sayf, Meat the Fish, Em Sherif, YUBI, and Lady Bird. With a diverse portfolio that spans restaurants, lounges, beach clubs, and nightclubs, 7 Management seamlessly blends elevated cuisine with immersive entertainment, creating experiences beyond hospitality. In addition to its operational excellence, 7 Management is also a leading investment company, developing, owning, and operating F&B, dining, and leisure concepts that continue to shape the cultural and culinary landscape of the region.

7 Management Website: https://7management.me/