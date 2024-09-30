Announcement made during DMCC’s latest Made For Trade Live roadshow in Milan and Rome

Almost 180 Italian business leaders briefed on the growing UAE-Italy trade and investment relationship, including in strategic areas such as energy, technology, precious stones, jewellery, luxury, and fashion

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has announced it is now home to over 500 Italian companies, marking a 6% rise since the start of the year.

The announcement was made as DMCC successfully concluded its Made For Trade Live (MFTL) roadshow in Italy in Milan and Rome. With a focus on precious stones, jewellery, luxury and fashion both events highlighted opportunities for Italian companies to expand their operations globally through Dubai as the UAE and Italy look to bolster their economic ties.

DMCC’s latest visit to Italy follows a significant uptick in trade between both countries, with bilateral trade topping USD 9 billion in 2023. As well as retaining the UAE’s position as Italy’s largest trading partner in the Arab world, the growth in Italian exports underscores the UAE’s favourable business environment, offering unparalleled infrastructure, a strategic location and a robust regulatory framework for Italian companies to leverage.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With almost USD 9 billion in bilateral trade in 2023, the UAE is Italy’s top trade partner in the region and our relationship is strengthening rapidly every year. We currently house over 500 Italian companies in our district, who are drawn to DMCC’s value offering and a business environment that offers business-friendly regulation, world-class infrastructure and a highly competitive 9% corporate tax rate. From technology and jewellery to precious stones, coffee and energy, I look forward to seeing more Italian companies join DMCC in the coming years as we continue to leverage our warming trade and investment ties.”

The two Made For Trade Live events were hosted in partnership with Corbello Cardo, Gravante & Raimo, Forbes Italia and Golf Club Courmayeur et Grandes Jorasses. Senior DMCC executives briefed almost 180 business leaders from various sectors on the ease of doing business in Dubai through DMCC, one of the world's most interconnected business districts.

DMCC’s roadshow programme plays a pivotal role in spotlighting Dubai as a premier business destination. Throughout the series, DMCC emphasises Dubai’s distinctive value proposition in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to the emirate. Notably, DMCC contributes 15% to Dubai’s annual FDI inflows, and in 2023, the business district achieved its second-best year on record, welcoming nearly 2,700 new companies. DMCC is now home to nearly 25,000 businesses from around the globe.

