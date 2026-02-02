Dubai, UAE: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has appointed leading hospitality and entertainment group 7 Management to operate The Plaza at Uptown Dubai – Dubai’s newest destination for large-scale events, culture and live entertainment..

Spanning 21,000 square metres, The Plaza is Uptown Dubai’s flagship open-air events venue and a setting built for spectacle. It is designed as a dynamic and versatile destination designed to host an array of large-scale, high-energy events – from concerts, festivals and fan zones to corporate galas, fashion shows and cultural showcases. With the capacity to accommodate up to 4,000 guests, the venue features a striking purpose-built stage, a 43-metre HD screen, premium lighting and sound systems and turnkey event infrastructure.

The Plaza sits in close proximity to major hotspots in Dubai such as JLT, Dubai Marina, and The Palm Jumeirah, all within a 15-minute radius.

Through this partnership, 7 Management will bring its operational expertise and creative approach to event curation, leveraging its extensive portfolio of acclaimed venues across the region, including Seven Sisters, February 30, Antika, The Theater, Lucia’s, Limonata, Sayf, YUBI, Lady Bird, and the newly launched 25 Jump Street.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The Plaza is a defining element of Uptown Dubai. Spanning 21,000 square metres and able to accommodate up to 4,000 guests, it is purpose-built to host large-scale, open-air events, including global concerts, cultural showcases, major corporate and civic gatherings, reinforcing Uptown Dubai’s role as a fully integrated lifestyle and commercial district. Partnering with 7 Management brings proven operational expertise and creative depth to this vision. Together, we are creating a platform that not only elevates Uptown Dubai’s offering, but also strengthens Dubai’s position as a global city for live experiences, cultural expression, and world-class events.”

Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO, 7 Management said: “Operating The Plaza at Uptown Dubai represents an exciting new chapter for 7 Management. This destination has all the ingredients to become one of the region’s most iconic open-air venues, and we are proud to bring our creativity, operational expertise and passion for entertainment to its stage. Together with DMCC, we look forward to curating unforgettable experiences that elevate Dubai’s position as a global leader in culture and hospitality.”



The Plaza complements Uptown Dubai’s thriving mix of Grade A commercial offices, luxury residences and world-class hospitality – including the SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel and Residences. The partnership with 7 Management marks another milestone in DMCC’s commitment to creating exceptional spaces that elevate Dubai’s global appeal as a hub for business, culture and entertainment.