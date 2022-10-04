Collaboration taps into supply of up to 1 billion litres of pure drinking water per annum, sourced from Norway’s purest natural lake water

Announcement follows DMCC’s plans to launch a water centre in response to growing concerns around global water security

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fresh Water Norway that aims to explore expanding the water supply chain and bolster water security through the region.

The collaboration, which stands to support Fresh Water Norway’s UAE foothold and expand its water supply chain through the region, could see a staggering 1 billion litres of pure natural drinking water flow through Dubai every year, over a period of 50 years, is designed to significantly bolster water security – a growing concern across the globe.

The latest announcement is timed to coincide with DMCC’s plans to launch its own water centre – a move triggered in part by concerns at global water insecurity and volatility of supply. Further details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The MoU is viewed as a core strategic collaboration for both parties. Fresh Water Norway will be able to avail in immediate terms of DMCC’s world-class services, global connections and network across supply chains, and unrivalled ability to drive trade flows through Dubai.

In Fresh Water Norway, DMCC has identified a key partner with which it can enhance crucial trade flows of water to the region, facilitate knowledge exchange in a burgeoning new ecosystem for the water sector in Dubai, connect key markets to provide even higher levels of support to its existing members, particularly those tangentially reliant on water such as our tea and coffee centres, while collaborating to find new ways to conserve, create and sustainably proliferate one of the earth's most precious resources.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “DMCC is very proud to partner with Fresh Water Norway. This is a critical time for our planet and more needs to be done urgently to deal with major environmental and social challenges such as global water insecurity and high water stress facing countries as well as the plastic crisis in our oceans. Fresh Water’s unique access to 1 billion litres of pure natural drinking water a year, combined with DMCC’s unrivalled trade infrastructure and connectivity, provides a significant opportunity to address the imminent global challenge in the long-term.”

He further added “The launch of dedicated DMCC water centre in Dubai will not only bring the conversation of water to the forefront, but also attract the sector's leading companies to create a global centre for innovation, sustainable best practice, knowledge and education, while ensuring that the world’s most transported commodity has ability to reach water distressed areas.”

Alf Andersen, Chairman, Fresh Water Norway, said: “At Fresh Water Norway we are ready to export natural Norwegian drinking water to the Region in collaboration with DMCC. Whether exported in bulk for emergency water supply and storage, or ready-made for market consumption in fully recyclable packaging, we are confident Fresh Water Norway’s presence in Dubai and the Region will enhance access to pure natural drinking water, and significantly reduce use of plastics.“

In addition to its 1 billion litres of pure drinking water ready for export annually, Fresh Water Norway is also Europe’s largest carton water bottling plant, utilising the latest in sustainable technology.

Fresh Water Norway A/S has already obtained the UAE quality mark and Saudi Arabia approvals for its water and sustainable packaging.

DMCC has continued to enhance Dubai’s status as a leading hub for global commodities trade. Earlier this year, DMCC announced that the UAE is now the world’s largest rough diamond trading hub.

The DMCC Tea Centre and DMCC Coffee Centre also saw strong growth in H1 2022. The tea and coffee industries are increasingly turning to DMCC because of its world-class facilities, which include superior logistical and processing support for all stages of the value chain, cutting out intermediaries to deliver increased value for farmers, producers, and consumers alike.

