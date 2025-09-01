New tracks introduced in DeFAI and DeSci to reflect latest developments in decentralised technology

Top 10 global Web3 projects to compete in live finale in Dubai on 26 November 2025

Applications open from 1 September to 5 October 2025 through https://forms.gle/9wFMts5GVwD4WNM46

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, and global crypto exchange Bybit have opened applications for the third edition of their international Web3 hackathon – Web3 Unleashed #3: Shaping the Next Wave of Web3 – featuring its prize pool of USD 140,000.

Building on the success of previous editions, Web3 Unleashed returns in 2025 with an expanded focus, introducing two new tracks: DeFAI – bridging decentralised finance and artificial intelligence, and DeSci – focused on decentralised science and research innovation. These additions complement existing tracks in DeFi, Web3 Gaming, SocialFi, Infrastructure and Tokenisation, ensuring that the hackathon remains aligned with the most promising frontiers of the Web3 industry.

Alongside Bybit, DMCC has partnered with leading industry players including DWF Labs, Hacken, Cointelegraph, Open Platform, Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), Verse8, CROSS, Blockchain Gaming Alliance (BGA) and CV Labs to deliver a high-impact platform that connects global developers, founders and entrepreneurs with investors and ecosystem leaders. The competition will once again spotlight practical solutions to real-world challenges and accelerate the development of early-stage Web3 ventures.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With Web3 projected to become a USD 40 billion market by 2030, the question is no longer whether decentralised technologies will disrupt global systems – it is who will lead that disruption. With over 3,400 tech companies in our district – including over 700 in crypto and over 110 in AI – DMCC is building the ecosystem where the next breakthroughs will happen. Through Web3 Unleashed, we are cementing the leading position of Dubai as the launchpad for Web3 innovation at scale.”

The 2024 edition of Web3 Unleashed attracted high-potential startups from across the globe, with finalists building decentralised solutions in AI, zero-knowledge protocols, identity systems and digital infrastructure. A total prize pool of USD 160,000 was distributed across five standout projects.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, said: "It is truly exciting to see the Web3 Unleashed Hackathon enter its third edition alongside our trusted partner DMCC. Over the past years, this initiative has grown into one of the most vibrant platforms for innovators to bring their boldest Web3 ideas to life. This year’s focus on DeFi, DeFAI, Web3 Gaming, DeSci, SocialFi, Infrastructure, and Tokenization reflects the breadth and dynamism of the ecosystem we are building together. I look forward to meeting the brilliant minds behind the top projects this November, and to witnessing how their creativity will shape the future of our industry."

Applications open on 1 September and close on 5 October. After a round of remote evaluations, the top 5 teams will be invited to compete in a live demo day in Dubai on 26 November 2025, hosted at S/O Uptown Dubai – DMCC’s flagship commercial tower. Finalists will present to a curated audience of investors, advisors and sector specialists, competing for a prize pool designed to supercharge project development and investor exposure.

Hackathon Timeline:

Applications Open: 1 September

Applications Close: 5 October

Remote Screening: 6 October – 20 October

Top 10 Projects Announced: 22 October

Demo Day & Afterparty: 26 November

With over 700 members, the DMCC Crypto Centre is the largest ecosystem of its kind in the region. It provides a comprehensive platform for companies developing Web3 and blockchain technologies, offering tailored licensing, co-working space, accelerator access and an enabling regulatory environment. The broader DMCC tech ecosystem now hosts more than 3,300 firms, including over 110 focused on AI and over 140 in Web3 gaming making it one of the most concentrated innovation clusters in the MENA region.

Applications for the DMCC-Bybit Hackathon can be submitted via https://forms.gle/9wFMts5GVwD4WNM46.

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 25,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.