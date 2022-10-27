The entity’s gathering Maerifa highlighted the robust growth of the purpose-built maritime centre, success stories of leading maritime companies in the precinct and best practices by industry leaders

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Maritime City (DMC), a DP World Company, hosted a Maerifa official gathering that supports its strategic objective of strengthening Dubai’s status as a global maritime hub. Held at the official DMC headquarters, the brief session effectively served to maintain and further develop strong-standing ties between the world maritime cluster’s vast portfolio of strategic collaborating partners and clients. In addition to acting as a great networking platform, Maerifa provided a number of key updates detailing DMC projects, operation and industry compliance.

DMC’s strategic location in the heart of Dubai has proved to be vital to its success. Furthermore, by capitalizing on Dubai’s strengths and position as a regional and global maritime hub, DMC has successfully created a dynamic urban lifestyle for the maritime sector in past decades.

Ahmed AlHammadi, COO, Dubai Maritime City said: “As a specialised maritime cluster, DMC offers distinctive opportunities for local and international organisations looking for an environment reflecting growth and sustainability. Our ambitious initiatives and exceptional offerings including state-of-the-art facilities, green practices, high security standards, and an investor-friendly business environment have attracted 340 business partners from around the globe. The occupancy rate in the district has reached 95 per cent. With the intent of further benefiting the sector and consolidating the UAE's, especially Dubai’s status as a world-leading maritime hub, we are constantly working alongside our partner to upgrade our facilities and brilliant offerings. Through our constant efforts, we hope to adhere to the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable economy based on knowledge and innovation, while complementing the progress of the maritime sector.”

Underpinning industry success

DMC’s industrial precinct features facilities including workshops, warehouses, showrooms, shops, office spaces and other facilities that are ideal for major businesses in marine services. It is currently home to companies primarily dealing with ship lifts, ship repair and yacht manufacturing.

The event highlighted key achievements such as the refurbishment of current infrastructure including pump stations, potable network, firefighting network and seawater cooling network. Over the next couple of years, several projects including 32 workshops, seven shops, 18 showrooms, staff accommodation with a built-up area of 1,216,825 sq ft, landscape enhancements and a Masjid which accommodates capacity of 500 persons.

Muhammad Ibrahim, Director of Property Management, Dubai Maritime City said: “DMC is a popular destination for international maritime investment. Hence, supporting our strategic partners, stimulating new business opportunities and promoting a culture of excellence and advancement in the region’s maritime community have been key goals on our agenda. In line with this, we have completed some key upgrade projects that will drive the success of our partners. We are now looking forward to future projects including reservation system automation to ensure faster, transparent and efficient business processes, rectification work for the ship lift, development of facilities such as shared areas and cool rooms and maintaining proper waste disposal within the precinct.”

DMC’s suitable environment for investments has guaranteed international standards, quality of knowledge, distinctive experience, advanced technology and integrated services for all its partners. Owing to this, the world-class maritime cluster now hosts companies like Grandweld Shipyards, Premier Marine, Nordmarin, Drydocks World Dubai, Expert United Marines Services, Triangle Marine Services, Standford Marine, APT Global Marine Services, Interocean Ship Repair, Goltens Co.Ltd, Dubai Ship Building, Gulf Turbo, Wartsila Ship Repairing and Maintenance LLC, Dubai Ship Building, Gulf Turbo Repair and Services, Viking Life Saving Equipment UAE, APS, AlBwardy Damen, Gama Ship Repairs, Mak Middle East, Malawi Marinetech, Rahnama Shipbuilding LLC among others.

-Ends-

About Dubai Maritime City

Dubai Maritime City, the world’s first purpose-built maritime centre, is a man-made peninsula. While its primary focus is corporate maritime, this exceptional mixed-use environment covers every aspect of industrial, commercial and leisure requirements for the maritime fraternity. Its sea-based location offers easy access to thriving businesses and stunning views of Dubai’s coastline and the harbour.