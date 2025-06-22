Cairo, Egypt — U Consumer Finance S.A.E., known under the trademark Valu, a subsidiary of EFG Holding, and EFG Holding are pleased to announce that Amazon has agreed to exercise its option to acquire a direct equity stake in Valu.

In May 2022, Amazon entered into an Option Agreement with EFG Holding, acquiring USD 10 million of EFG Holding GDRs, with the option to convert such GDRs into a direct stake in Valu, equivalent to 4.255% of its share capital, upon a qualified liquidity event. Today’s exercise of that option, based on the terms and conditions of the Option Agreement, will result in Amazon owning approximately 3.95% of Valu. The transaction will be executed on the first trading session of Valu shares on the Egyptian Exchange at a price per Valu share of EGP 6.041 through the block trade mechanism, following receipt of the necessary approval.

Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, commented, "We are proud to witness Amazon’s decision to acquire a direct stake in Valu, a testament to EFG Holding’s proven ability to build greenfield ventures that evolve into pioneering market leaders. This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to our shareholders, as we continue to create and manage businesses that deliver exceptional value and long-term rewards. Valu’s success exemplifies our dedication to driving financial inclusion and digital transformation in Egypt and beyond, while solidifying our position as a catalyst for innovation and growth in the region."

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, stated: "This milestone stands as a powerful testament to the resilience and adaptability of our business model, a model that is versatile, agile, and perpetually evolving to meet the dynamic needs of our diverse client base and partners. At Valu, we remain unwavering in our commitment to redefining the customer experience through cutting-edge financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses alike, driving both convenience and opportunity in every interaction."

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented, "We take immense pride in having played a pivotal role in facilitating Valu’s remarkable journey from securing a strategic investment from Amazon to delivering Valu’s anticipated landmark debut on the EGX. These milestones stand as a testament to the power of our advisory expertise in helping companies achieve transformative growth and expansion."

Valu was listed on the EGX on 21 May 2025. Valu’s shares will be admitted to trading on the EGX on 23 June 2025.

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor to EFG Holding and Valu on the transaction.

About Valu:

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu had recently introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40+ year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.