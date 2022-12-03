Manama: The healthcare industry in the Gulf region has solid foundations and expanding growth opportunities. Capitalizing on the market, DGC seeks to strengthen its healthcare portfolio in the region through acquisitions and partnerships of fast-growing healthcare institutions, this includes : Specialized Eye Centers, Medical Residency Screening Centers and Rehabilitation Centers for people with limited disabilities. As market demands rise and the workforce matures for development, the health sector presents promising opportunities for regional and foreign investors.

GCC population is expected to reach 76 million by 2050. Healthcare spending in the GCC increased by almost 27% between 2013-2019 and is expected to reach US$165 billion by the end of 2023. Domestic spending in Bahrain could reach US$2.684 billion by 2025, 59% of which will be government spending and is likely to reach SAR 260.7 billion by 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

Khaled Al Hammadi, CEO of Dividend Gate Capital, commented: "As healthcare is a high-priority investment sector for the governments of Bahrain, KSA, UAE and other Gulf states, we look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the market to grow our healthcare investment portfolio."

"We recently invested in Al Hokama Eye Specialist Center due to proven business and service models in a market that is growing at a significant pace with rising spending on eye services in and healthcare in general. Al Hokama will also benefit greatly from key industry and macro trends.”

Increasing issues related to eye health in KSA have led to an increased demand for ophthalmologists and specialized clinics for treatment and diagnosis. Saudi Arabia also ranks seventh globally in the incidence of diabetes. As a result, plans have been initiated to strengthen local eye health facilities with the aim of providing priority surgeries to patients with diabetes-related eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma. The private sector is expected to play an increasingly important role in the Kingdom's healthcare sector in line with the diversification efforts under Saudi Vision 2030 and the adoption of a public and private partnership model.

It is noteworthy that Al Hokama Eye Specialist Center is a unique center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to its breadth of expertise in delicate eye specialties. It was established in 2009 and accredited by the Joint Commission International for Quality of Health Service 'JCI', the largest accreditation body for healthcare institutions in USA.

About “Dividend Gate Capital”:

Dividend Gate Capital has skills in several business sectors. During a short period, the group demonstrated the success of the unique approach it followed in managing its companies by encouraging growth in the key economic sectors. This contributed to strengthening its leading position within the markets as well as through its initiative to create strategic partnerships with prestigious institutions. The group continuously seeks to conclude innovative deals in defensive sectors such as the health sector.