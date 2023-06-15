Manama: Dividend Gate Capital Group (DGC B.S.C) ended its Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting announcing the realization of a net profit of 37% on the capital by the end of the financial year ending on March 31, 2023 with growth in profit percentages from the previous year and an increase in asset ratios. The past fiscal year also witnessed growth in revenue and the Board of Directors approved the cash dividend distribution.

During the meeting, shareholders discussed and approved the Board of Directors' report on the group's business activities and the consolidated financial statements for the group ending on March 31 2023, which has witnessed increase in revenue due to the continued diversification of the group's business activities which are concentrated in the markets of Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Spain.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of DGC Group, Mr. Talal Al-Zain, stated: "The group has witnessed increase in revenue due to the continued diversification of its business activities. It has continued to expand into new areas and diversify its investments in promising sectors including the healthcare and hospitality in the Gulf market."

In his speech, Mr. Talal commented on the group's remarkable success despite the difficulties and competition it has faced in both domestic and international markets. He stressed that gaining the trust of investors is a top priority for the group. Additionally, Mr. Talal acknowledged the challenging market environment and pointed out that in spite of the challenges, Dividend Gate Capital has continued to expand into new areas and diversify its investments across sectors, highlighting that there are always opportunities to explore promising new investments, generate solid returns, and create substantial value for investors and shareholders.

Mr. Mohammed Nedham Khonji, Managing Director of DGC Group, said: "The future vision of DGC Group seeks investments in various sectors to achieve its future vision of reaching the ranks of the best companies worldwide through expansion plans domestically and internationally in many projects and various sectors."

CEO and Board Member Mr. Khaled Al Hammadi said: " DGC Group and its partners is a private equity company that seeks to achieve the highest results and business development through increasing investments. The company is characterized by a qualified team with high experience in operating and managing businesses in multiple sectors."

