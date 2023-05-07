Due to its excellence in identifying diverse investment opportunities and leveraging them, Dividend Gate Capital and its partners announced their intention to expand their investments in the healthcare sector by $150 million, the expansion includes Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

On this occasion, the CEO, Khaled Al-Hammadi, said: “Investing in the healthcare industry is a key factor in that helps governments attain exceptional healthcare standards for the citizens and residents of any nation. This involves enhancing accessibility and quality of services by allowing the private sector to actively participate in this vital sector.”

Al-Hammadi revealed that Dividend Gate Capital and its partners are considering promising opportunities that will be announced soon and emphasized on the Gulf market’s attractive investment opportunities at the present time, especially with the continuous efforts to improve the regulatory framework for investing in the healthcare sector, and with the existence of a healthcare roadmap in each country.

Al-Hammadi added: "Based on the successful track record of Dividend Gate Capital and its partners in different sectors, particularly those that are known for their resilience, we have chosen to prioritize and expand our operations in the healthcare industry to achieve further successes in this field.”

It is noteworthy that Dividend Gate Capital and its Partners Group, founded in 2017, have emerged as a prominent regional player in managing a diverse investment portfolio, which includes reputable institutions such as AlHokama Eye Specialist Centre in Saudi Arabia, Ajman Medical Center in the UAE, Gulf Oasis Rehabilitation Center in Saudi Arabia, and Link International Medical Center in Bahrain, while also exploring promising opportunities in the Gulf region.