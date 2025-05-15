Dubai, UAE – Disrupt-X, a leading provider of enterprise technology solutions for corporate real estate, has partnered with Tecpro Solutions to expand the reselling of the ALEF 360° platform across the UAE and Middle East. ALEF 360° is a comprehensive real estate management platform that integrates IoT, Facility Management, Asset Management, Integrated Building Management System (iBMS), and Energy & Sustainability Management, enabling property owners and facility managers to enhance building operations, optimize resources, and ensure long-term sustainability.

With Tecpro Solutions’ expertise in IT, security, and building management systems, this partnership enables organizations of all sizes to implement ALEF 360° as a centralized solution for managing real estate assets and facility operations, helping them eliminate inefficiencies and reduce operational costs.

“The growing demand for intelligent real estate solutions requires a platform that unifies asset and facility management while ensuring energy efficiency,” said Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X. “Through our collaboration with Tecpro Solutions, we are delivering a scalable, enterprise-grade platform that enables property owners and facility managers to optimize their assets with real-time insights and seamless connectivity.”

ALEF 360° provides enterprises with a single, integrated solution to manage property operations at scale. The platform streamlines facility maintenance, asset monitoring & tracking, and energy consumption monitoring, helping enterprises align with sustainability goals and operational efficiency benchmarks. By offering real-time data insights and automation capabilities, ALEF 360° empowers organizations to make informed decisions that enhance building performance, reduce costs, and prolong asset lifecycles.

“This partnership with Disrupt-X is a strategic move to expand our offerings in Digital Transformation (DT) portfolio to our customers. By integrating Disrupt-X's innovative ALEF 360° platform under the name Senzfy and with our expertise in IT, security, and building management systems, we are enabling businesses to streamline their operations, enhance sustainability, and accelerate their digital transformation journey.” said Mr. Musthafa, Managing Director of Tecpro Solutions.

The strategic partnership between Disrupt-X and Tecpro Solutions will play a pivotal role in the UAE and Middle East markets by accelerating the adoption of AI & IoT powered property and facility management solutions. By bringing together ALEF 360°’s technology-agnostic architecture with Tecpro Solutions’ Senzfy and their established domain knowledge, the partnership offers businesses a robust platform to digitize real estate operations, boost energy efficiency, and unlock data-driven insights. Tecpro Solutions highlights that this partnership not only expands their service offerings in the government & corporate sector but also empowers businesses to optimize performance, reduce costs, and advance their digital capabilities through AI & IoT driven insights and seamless technology integration.

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X is a leading technology provider modernizing corporate and commercial real estate through DeepTech, AI, IoT, and automation. Its ALEF 360° platform delivers a fully integrated suite of solutions, including Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM), Asset Management, Integrated Building Management System (iBMS), and Energy & Sustainability Management. Designed for property owners, facility managers, and real estate enterprises, ALEF 360° enhances operational efficiency, automates maintenance processes, and supports sustainability initiatives through AI-driven intelligence and digital twin technology.

Disrupt-X stands out by offering technology-agnostic solutions, ensuring clients benefit from seamless integration, scalability, and enhanced control over their property and facility management operations.

With a mission to democratize technology, Disrupt-X is committed to developing simple, accessible solutions that drive productivity and efficiency for businesses. Through ALEF 360°, the company is reshaping the future of corporate real estate by seamlessly integrating IoT, facility management, digital twin capabilities, and intelligent automation.

Tecpro Solutions, a leading System Integrator in UAE with over 21 years of industry experience to the forefront of technological innovation and service delivery. Tecpro has built a strong presence across a wide range of sectors, including government, corporate, banking, airports, healthcare, education, hospitality, telecom, and contracting.

Certified by ADMCC, SIRA, TDRA, ISO, ICV and others, Tecpro adheres to the highest standards of quality, security, and compliance. Tecpro’s extensive network with 75+ technology partners and a dedicated team of 100+ professionals enable us to deliver top-tier solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients.

Tecpro Solutions offers specialized services through four core business verticals: IT Infrastructure and Applications, Smart Building Technologies, Innovation and Digitalization, and Educational Solutions. Our comprehensive services include Consultation, Design, Project management, Integration & Implementation and Maintenance, ensuring that Tecpro provides end-to-end solutions to support our clients throughout the project lifecycle.

Tecpro has successfully completed key projects across diverse industries, delivering innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, security, and digital transformation. Tecpro’s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has earned us recognition as a trusted partner in shaping the future of technology across multiple sectors.