MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Disprz, an AI-powered learning and skilling suite, has raised $30 Million in its Series C funding round led by Lumos Capital and 360 ONE Asset (IIFL), with participation from Kae Capital, KOIS, & Dallas Venture Capital. The funds raised in the round will be utilized for global market expansion and product development using new-age technologies like Generative AI in emerging markets such as the Middle East, and India, & expanding to the US. The company serves industry leaders like Sharaf DG, Jumbo Electronics, NEOM, Saudi Research & others.



Since its inception in 2015, Disprz has witnessed remarkable growth & is one of few HR tech startups in the Series C segment. “The company’s consistent revenue growth, during and after the peak of the pandemic, shows that people's advancement is recession-proof problem statement within HR tech- it is a core problem of humanity,” stated Kuljit Chadha, Co-Founder & COO, of Disprz.



Subbu Viswanathan, Co-founder & CEO of Disprz, said, "Disprz is at the forefront of innovation in the learning and skilling space. We are on a mission to equip the workforce for the rapidly changing world, and we solve this mission using a B2B SaaS approach."



Mr Karan Ahuja, Fund Manager of 360 ONE Asset (IIFL) said, "Upskilling and re-training workforces is a top priority for human capital leaders globally, and Disprz’s product offerings stand out in a learning & development market that’s undergoing transition."



Disprz has established its presence in every continent, serving over 350 organizations & boasting an impressive roster of renowned household brands & industry leaders. The fundraise will enable Disprz to expand its global team, hire data scientists, skilling scientists, and engineers to complement its product capabilities & accelerate its success through bigger and local go-to-market teams.



The company also plans to form strategic partnerships and make strategic acquisitions, partnering with the broader learning ecosystem, including HCM players, people reward platforms, learning content players, and assessment players.



Looking ahead, Disprz envisions itself as a people intelligence suite on a global scale, extending beyond employee skilling to back every stage in an employee's lifecycle. The company aims to empower organizations worldwide to advance their workforce potential through skills, data & personalization.



For more information, visit https://disprz.ai/

View source version on businesswire.com:



https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802376118/en/



*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Media Contact

Falguni Khemka

falguni@deqollab.com

+91-8318076955

