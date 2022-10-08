Abu Dhabi, UAE: – With just a few days remaining before the launch of the all new edition of Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, Disney icon, Mickey Mouse, explores the UAE’s capital. Taking place from 12th to 16th October, families, friends and Disney fanatics are set to enjoy the all new interpretation of this magical show.

This beloved character has been spotted throughout Abu Dhabi at iconic destinations including the Louvre, Etihad Arena and Breakwater, as he prepares himself for the launch of this new, glittering performance. Mickey’s thrilling journey throughout the city has delighted fans as they see their favorite character in unlikely locations and building buzz and anticipation for the upcoming show.

Following his adventures throughout the city, Mickey will now be preparing for this exciting take on Disney On Ice, and he will be joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad,” show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life. “Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

WHEN: Wednesday, 12th October 7:30 PM

Thursday, 13th October 7:30 PM

Friday, 14th October 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Saturday, 15th October 11:30AM, 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, 16th October 11:30AM, 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

WHERE: Etihad Arena – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

TICKETS: www.DisneyOnIceME.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About SES Live ME

Dubai based SES Live is revamping the Live Entertainment scene in the Middle East by promoting globally recognized family entertainment brands across the region. The agency, also known as Sportainment Entertainment and Sports, was established in 2005 and has since played a leading role in the sports events and sponsorship sector in the Middle East. In 2013, SES Live became the exclusive promoter of Disney On Ice and Disney Live! events in the Middle East, partnering with FELD Entertainment to bring quality, authenticity, and continuity to the family entertainment industry in the region. Having delivered other hugely successful concepts such as Les Miserable and CATS with many more set to follow, SES Live continue to work on bringing the best international entertainment to the Middle East. www.sesme.com

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometre Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.