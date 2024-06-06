Animated feature sees the return of Riley and her familiar Emotions, now joined by Anxiety – and it looks like she’s not alone!

Riyadh, KSA: Get ready for the emotional cinematic ride of a lifetime – in Arabic! Disney and Pixar are set to dazzle cinema audiences with the eagerly awaited film, "Inside Out 2," premiering in Arabic for the first time across theatres in Saudi Arabia on June 13, 2024.

The highly anticipated animated film will also premiere in Arabic in Egypt and Kuwait. All markets across the Middle East will see an English premiere as well.

Following the 2015 original hit movie, “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of Riley as she enters…high school! As Riley enters her teenage years, her emotional headquarters is undergoing a demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t exactly sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up – and it looks like she’s not alone! Anxiety is the new emotion bound to shake everything up. Envy may be small, but she sure knows what the wants. Ennui couldn’t care less. And last, but not least, Embarrassment likes to lay low.

The Arabic voice cast, featuring fully Arab talent, will be announced soon – stay tuned!

The English voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon, the film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve, with music by Andrea Datzman.

Don’t miss Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2”, coming to cinemas in Saudi Arabia on June 13th.

