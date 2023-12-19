Discovery Land Company adds the UAE to its diverse portfolio of international properties, spread across 35 destinations, including USA, Latin America, Europe, and the Caribbean. The exclusive project in Dubai, Discovery Dunes, is the first of its kind in the region with its members-only residences, set to be an intimate safe-haven for like-minded families looking to create long-lasting memories through a rich, diverse offering. Spread across more than 27 million square feet, Discovery Dunes is located in the Golf district of Dubai South, the largest single, urban masterplan development in the UAE.

Discovery Land Company is a global leader in private clubs and communities, best known for its active, family focused lifestyle offering which includes innovatively designed championship golf courses and best in class amenities. Discovery prides itself on its outstanding clubhouses, culinary offerings and approachable yet vigilant staff ensuring a relaxed, best-in-class service, fine-tuned to the personality of each owner. Notably, Discovery Dunes will have Dubai’s first and only private golf course designed by the legendary Tom Fazio; a course that does not adopt a tee time policy and welcomes all golfers from beginner to pro. This echoes one of Discovery’s fundamental values of providing a relaxed environment for all residents to enjoy and experience world-class amenities at their leisure. The Outdoor Pursuits Programme features across all of Discovery’s locations, offering an on-site team to curate a highly bespoke experience. Guides can arrange activities that cater to all abilities, age groups and local interests. From archery to zip-lining, there is an extensive list of activities that are specific to each location and that draw on the natural landscape, such as surfing, hiking, skiing, or scuba diving. Globally, Discovery members can experience beach clubs, organic farms, equestrian facilities, kids clubs and cultural programming.

“We have a proud history in creating one-of-a-kind, unforgettable experiences around the world, a community that not only parents want to live in, but where kids and someday grandkids want to go. Driving this passion, we take our first steps into the Middle East with the launch of Discovery Dunes in Dubai South. We will strive to create an environment for families who want to foster connections and memories and above all, fun. With our global success and lessons learnt, we use this to guide us in creating the world’s best, members-only residences in Dubai, Discovery Dunes.” Mike Meldman, Discovery Land Company Founder and Chairman

Nestled within vast open spaces, Discovery provides a design-led, turnkey residential option, appealing to future residents’ varied lifestyles and interests. Discovery Dunes will work with global design partners Olson Kundig, Killa Design, and Champalimaud Design, to bring a fresh residential design perspective to the region. Discovery offers the highest level of personalisation with customisable components to suit each homeowner’s lifestyle. Owners can opt for additional services including residential and member services to allow for an unparalleled and seamless experience.

Discovery champions local talent from leadership to on-site team members. Discovery Dunes has recently appointed Mohammed Alawadhi - former Head of Real Estate of Dubai South Properties - as CEO of Discovery Land Company in the Middle East. Armed with the cultural knowledge of the city and region, the Discovery Dunes team have curated the first Discovery member’s only residential community in Dubai. Discovery Dunes will provide the ultimate residential experience, built for a dynamic, high-end lifestyle and for families seeking a new level of luxury living.

About Discovery Land Company | discoverylandco.com

Founded in 1994 by Mike Meldman, Discovery Land Company is an international real estate developer and operator of private residential communities and resorts with a world-renowned portfolio of domestic and international properties. Every community features unparalleled amenities and inspired experiences that cater to a family-oriented lifestyle. Driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation, Discovery’s distinguishing hallmark is a unique approach to each location that respectfully integrates the natural and cultural characteristics of the land. with outstanding architecture, world-class service, and a focus on stewardship of its unique locale. Discovery’s golf courses are continuously named among the top golf courses in the US by professionals and amateur golfers alike.

Some of Discovery Land Company’s properties include Baker’s Bay Golf and Ocean Club in the Bahamas; Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club in Idaho; El Dorado and Chileno Bay in Los Cabos, Mexico; The Madison Club and Cordevalle Golf Club in California; Mirabel and The Estancia Club in Arizona; Yellowstone Club and Iron Horse Golf Club in Montana; Kuki’o, Mākena and North Shore Preserve in Hawaii; Mountaintop in North Carolina; Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada; Taymouth Castle in Scotland; CostaTerra in Portugal; Discovery Dunes in Dubai.