Discovery Land Company (Discovery), the renowned international real estate developer and operator of private residential communities and resorts announces its strategic partnership with ORA Developers in the Middle East. Founded by Michael Meldman in 1994, Discovery has a world-renowned portfolio of over 35 domestic and international properties across USA, Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the world of luxury residential living bringing Discovery Dunes, an exclusive members-only residential community to the vibrant city of Dubai, making it the first Discovery project in the Middle East. Discovery’s distinguishing hallmark is a unique approach to each location that respectfully integrates the natural and cultural characteristics of the land. For over three decades, Discovery has dedicated itself to crafting signature high-quality, design-driven homes on spacious land plots. Our residences, customizable and adorned with water features and generous setbacks, are seamlessly integrated into world-class golf courses. Complemented by best-in-class amenities, local concierge and member services, and curated experiences, Discovery offers a lifestyle tailored for active, family-focused living.

The founder of ORA Developers, Naguib Sawiris, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, saying, “We’re committed to our partnership with Discovery Land Company as it marks a significant milestone in our journey. Together we share a common vision of creating exceptional communities that transcend the ordinary.

ORA Developers’ projects span across four continents, serving as a symbol of global excellence in Grenada, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates of gross sales totaling $14.2 billion USD, supported by total investments of $11 billion USD.

ORA Hospitality operates in Greece and Grenada, managing two 4-star and 5-star hotels, Hotel Yi and SilverSands Resort, with future plans for expansion in Greece, Egypt, Pakistan, Middle East and various parts of Africa to reach a total number of 600 keys in 2028.

This collaboration is a testament to our combined dedication to innovation and excellence in real estate development. With Discovery Land Company’s expertise and our shared passion, we are poised to redefine luxury living and create enduring value for our members across the globe. Both Discovery and ORA provide distinctive real estate choices; we believe in the convergence of creativity, innovation, sustainability, and harmony to redefine the essence of global living”.

Discovery Dunes, the first members-only residential community in the UAE, spread across more than 27 million square feet, represents an extraordinary lifestyle experience that embraces sound design and development principles. With club membership being offered exclusively to owners of homes within the community, this 400-family community will redefine the concept of world-class quality living for families through Discovery's expertise in developing and operating exceptional residential environments. Together with ORA Developers, they are poised to deliver a one-of-a-kind residential community that balances environmental preservation with premier development standards. Discovery Dunes is an intimate safe-haven where like-minded families enjoy the freedom to relax and connect while sharing unforgettable memories. The community combines sincere, highly personalized service with world class amenities that cater to an active, family-focused lifestyle, including Dubai’s first and only truly private golf experience in the region with an 18-hole championship golf course designed by the world acclaimed Tom Fazio.

Discovery Dunes will be an oasis of tranquility and elegance in a secluded part of Dubai, offering residents an unparalleled sense of privacy and exclusivity. The development will be a testament to the shared vision of Discovery and ORA Developers – to create an environment of casual luxury where you can restore balance, pursue true wellbeing and enjoy the simple luxury of time spent with family and friends.

Discovery's legacy of creating iconic private residential communities and resorts further enhances the partnership's potential to redefine luxury living in Dubai. Michael S. Meldman, Founder and Chairman of Discovery, commented, "Dubai is a city of innovation and luxury, making it one of the most dynamic destinations for Discovery Dunes. Our partnership with ORA Developers exemplifies our commitment to creating an environment to foster family connections in an exclusive and private-haven whilst delivering the finest levels in luxury living and fully customizable residences. Discovery Dunes promises to offer the highest caliber of service with its signature offering of family-focused amenities, world class golf, a state-of-the-art health and wellness center, an organic farm offering farm-to-table dining experiences, racket facilities, an equestrian center, Discovery’s trademark outdoor pursuit’s program and well-being offerings to our discerning clientele."

Discovery Dunes is set to become an exceptional example of luxury living in harmony with the environment, and this partnership between Discovery and ORA Developers is poised to revolutionize the real estate landscape in Dubai.