Dubai, UAE – Discovery Dunes is bringing a first-of-its-kind experience to the UAE, the region’s only private golf course designed by legendary golf architect, Tom Fazio. Set within Dubai’s first members-only residential community, the 18-hole championship course embodies Discovery Land Company’s signature blend of casual luxury, where sport, family, and community come together effortlessly.

Tom Fazio, the founder of Fazio Design, one of the most celebrated companies in golf course architecture, has designed over 200 courses worldwide, including more than 20 exclusively for Discovery communities. His latest creation at Discovery Dunes is a testament to his creative vision. Fazio Design has masterfully designed the terrain with elevation changes and sweeping contours, introducing a sense of movement that is not only connected to the desert’s visual language but also sets the stage for exhilarating, engaging play. As with all Discovery courses, there are no tee times or dress codes, just a thoughtfully designed course that balances challenges with accessibility, welcoming professionals, enthusiasts, and beginners of all ages and skill levels.

“Discovery Dunes’ golf course is unlike anything in the region. Not only is it the first private golf experience, but it’s one of Tom’s true masterpieces,” said Michael Meldman, Founder and Chairman, Discovery Land Company. "His design strikes the perfect balance between skill and beauty, delivering a course that feels both entirely unique and at home in the desert. This is more than just a golf course, it's the heart of a community built for families and designed for legacy, where the game becomes a backdrop for connection and relaxation."

Discovery Land Company’s golf courses are consistently ranked among the top in the United States by both professionals and amateurs, and now, Discovery Dunes brings this celebrated golf culture to Dubai. The Fazio Design course acts as a stunning backdrop for social gatherings and family outings, and also features Discovery’s signature comfort stations. Located at strategic points on the course, including the 5th and 13th holes, each comfort station is designed to reflect the character of its surroundings, featuring playful touches, like a green rooftop that doubles as a tee box during community events.

“Golf at Discovery is about so much more than the game,” said Tom Fazio. “It’s about family, connection, and creating a course that feels like it has always belonged here. We have sculpted the landscape with a vision that feels deeply rooted in the region’s desert surroundings. Through carefully crafted contours and sweeping forms, the course evokes the timeless beauty of the region’s natural dunes, creating both a striking sense of place and a compelling stage for play. Discovery’s vision brings the course to life as the heart of a community that will thrive for generations.”

With golf tourism in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) projected to reach US$1.3 billion by 2030 with a 7.6 per cent CAGR[1], Discovery Dunes is positioned to capture a significant share of this growth. Rooted in the philosophy of blending golf, lifestyle, and community, the Discovery Dune’s ethos is built on the principles of private club culture and an experience that goes beyond the green, where a discreet, service-led environment for members to relax, connect, and build lasting memories. With its stunning landscapes and lush fairways, the course offers spectacular views from homes throughout the community. A 12-kilometer network of golf cart paths also makes it easy for members to travel between the course and the various amenities.

Anchoring the 11th Hole is The Lake House, a destination in its own right. Home to a farm-to-table restaurant and bar that sources produce from our neighboring organic farm, it offers members a place to gather, dine, and unwind. It’s also a hub for recreation, where paddleboarding, swimming, and lakeside gatherings become a natural extension of the Discovery lifestyle.

The experience extends far beyond the fairways. The clubhouse is centrally located within the course and will serve as a welcoming hub of casual elegance, with interiors that exude warmth and offer sweeping views across the course. Members will enjoy access to world-class health and wellness facilities, lap and leisure pools, lounging cabanas, barbershop and salon, a movie theater, ice cream and candy shop, and general store.

This focus on an immersive, service-driven lifestyle is what sets Discovery Dunes apart as the premier members-only residential community in the Middle East. Beyond the greens, the community offers a curated set of amenities and experiences designed to foster a sense of belonging that make every day feel like a resort escape. From casual family dinners to outdoor adventures and wellness pursuits, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to create a setting for genuine, lasting connections.

Discovery Dunes sets a new standard for private golf and luxury living in the region. It’s about building homes and creating a timeless legacy, where the game of golf is the heart of a vibrant, multi-generational community.

[1] https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/golf-tourism-market/mea