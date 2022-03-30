DUBAI: Armani Hotels & Resorts and Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) announce plans for a signature Armani Hotel to be built in the city of Diriyah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an area set to become an extraordinary international cultural and lifestyle destination inspired by the rich heritage of the country. With resemblance to Armani Hotels & Resorts’ current hotels in Dubai and Milan, the property will be managed by Emaar Hospitality Group.

The 300 year-old site located just 15 minutes from Riyadh is the birthplace of the Kingdom and the capital of the First Saudi State. The area is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, the valley and lush palm groves of Wadi Hanifah, and will soon include the Diriyah development, an acclaimed pedestrian-centric project that preserves the rich history and culture of Saudi Arabia. Upon completion, Diriyah will comprise 13 unique districts inclusive of museums, cultural institutions, fine dining, residences, hospitality offerings, office space, retail, and outdoor attractions. The development is a key driver of the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030.

Giorgio Armani said, "This is a pioneering project that was borne from rediscovering Saudi Arabia’s roots: a dialogue between history and the present that I find very fascinating. Armani Hotel Diriyah allows me to interpret my idea of lifestyle and hospitality in a particularly subtle and embracing way. After celebrating the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Armani Hotels in Milan and Dubai, I am ready to take on this exciting new challenge. I am inspired by this initiative and delighted to be part of a project of such wide geographical and cultural scope.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority commented, “It is an honour to partner with Armani Hotels on this prestigious project. Their elegant and forward-thinking approach to modern hospitality will bring a new dynamic to Diriyah’s hospitality offering and bring with it an exciting guest experience to the Kingdom. As we develop what will become one of the world’s great gathering places, rich in culture, history and authenticity, we are proud to partner with brands such as Armani who demonstrate such a timeless approach to hospitality.”

The third Armani property globally, Armani Hotel Diriyah represents a new interpretation of Armani hospitality, conversing with the unique architecture and landscape of the destination. Armani Hotel Diriyah, developed by Diriyah in collaboration with Mr. Giorgio Armani and his in-house interior design team and the architects who are involved in the design of the development, is characterised by essential lines that enhance the precious materials utilised, and a subtle interplay of volumes, light and shadow perfectly in line with the aesthetics and landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Overlooking Diriyah's ultra-luxury hospitality and retail quarter, it will include 70 luxuriously designed rooms, two restaurants and a high-end spa, with suites having their own spa and a swimming pool, offering a variety of wellness, hospitality and relaxation experiences. The hotel is connected to approximately 18 exclusive self-contained ultra-luxury Armani Branded Residences–designed and furnished by Armani – with spacious interiors and outdoor pools, landscaped terraces and rooftops.

The Diriyah development is designed to become one of the Middle East’s most walkable, pedestrianised cities and, upon completion, will be a key culture and heritage site. It has been designed to honour the heritage of the area with traditional Najdi architectural design principles, including low-rise, compact and organic architecture, rooftop terraces, decorated doors, and large courtyards. Each district within the development will be highly walkable with easy connections to the sights and attractions within the area, all of which will ensure that Armani Hotel Diriyah fits organically into this rich urban and cultural fabric.

About Armani Hotels & Resorts

Armani Hotels & Resorts was founded in 2005 thanks to an agreement signed by Giorgio Armani S.p.A. and Emaar Properties for the development, ownership and management of an exclusive series of hotels, resorts and residences located in the most important cities and exclusive tourist destinations around the world.

The first hotel opened inside the Burj Khalifa in 2010, the world’s tallest building, built by Emaar Properties as part of its prestigious Downtown Dubai project. Armani Hotel Dubai spans more than 40,000 square metres and comprises 160 rooms and suites, nine restaurants and a spa. In addition to the hotel, the Burj Khalifa offers 144 luxury residential flats, all designed by Giorgio Armani and entirely decorated with a specially created line of products from the Armani/Casa collection. Armani Hotel Milano, the second hotel opened by Giorgio Armani in collaboration with Emaar Properties PJSC, is located in the rationalist-style building originally designed in 1937 by Enrico A. Griffini on Via Manzoni, in the prestigious Quadrilatero della Moda, Milan’s fashion district. With its 95 rooms, business centre, gym, spa and Armani Ristorante, the hotel offers an intimate experience in line with the Stay with Armani philosophy.

Armani/Casa and the Interior Design Studio

More than 20 years after its founding, Armani/Casa is a world leader in the luxury furniture and furnishing sector. Since 2004, the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio has been providing comprehensive interior design services to private clients and real estate companies, from the conceptual phase under the artistic direction of Giorgio Armani, through to construction management. Projects have been carried out in cities such as Miami, London, Beijing, Tel Aviv, Manila, Mumbai and Istanbul, with the constant goal of creating a culture of uniqueness and excellence. Armani/Casa is present in 29 countries worldwide, with 40 points of sale in total.

Armani Group

Founded in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, who is Chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the world’s leading fashion and luxury companies, with 8,290 employees and eight production plants. The Group directly designs, manufactures, distributes and sells fashion and lifestyle products such as clothing, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewellery, cosmetics, perfumes, furniture and furnishings, and also operates in the restaurant and hotel business.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. Chosen by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation as the Capital of Arab Culture for 2030, as part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 11 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state on 22nd February 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.

With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage.

We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif.

DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings.

We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community.

DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management, and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.