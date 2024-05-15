Two-day business, tourism and cultural expo hosted by Saudi Ministry of Commerce in partnership with UK Government on May 14-15

Over 300 UK business leaders attending led by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden

DIRIYAH: The Diriyah Company is set to forge even closer partnerships with UK companies by participating in the Great Futures Forum, held in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh from May 14-15.

Over 750 participants will attend the event that launches a year-long campaign designed to exhibit British expertise and contributions pivotal to advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Of those, over 300 UK business delegates will participate to seek areas of mutual economic benefit and partnership in development diverse sectors focusing on business, tourism and culture, showcasing the best of UK excellence and innovation in those sectors. The initiative further solidifies the deep-rooted and expanding partnership between the UK and Saudi Arabia, based on a strong history of diplomatic, economic, and commercial cooperation.

Diriyah Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo will join other leaders of Saudi Arabia’s giga projects at the event and will present Diriyah’s strategy, achievements, and future plans to encourage new UK partnerships for the multi-faceted business opportunities that the development has to offer. Existing relationships with UK partners include London-based architects HKS, who have designed the 20,000-seat Diriyah Arena, Foster & Partners and Zaha Hadid Architects and several other leading UK architects and design firms.

Commenting on the Great Futures Forum, Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “We are proud to have entered an exciting new partnership with the prestigious London Business School that will help to further enhance the skills set of our highly talented team and enable us to collaborate on highly focused and relevant business research together int the future.

“We are excited to participate in this high-profile event and engage with some of the UK’s finest organizations as we look to build new and rewarding partnerships with the enormous range of talent, innovation and economic experience offered by the UK. We have already partnered across multiple projects with UK firms and are delighted to have the opportunity to potentially expand our partnership portfolio with more inspiring sector and industry leaders from the UK.

“The size, scale and ambition of Diriyah provides an amazingly diverse spectrum of opportunities as we develop The City of Earth as a worldwide destination, a center for arts and culture, for business and a place to live, work and play for upwards of one hundred thousand people.”

Diriyah Company’s pavilion at the two-day forum will host a diverse team of the company’s different business leaders who will engage with the UK delegates to discuss the wide range of exciting new investment opportunities Diriyah has to offer.

The UK delegates will represent a diverse gathering of experts covering innovation in research collaboration, disruptive technologies, emerging clean tech, finance, and sustainable construction strategies. Discussion will also cover a broad spectrum of quality-of-life sectors including art, fashion, media, education, sport, architecture and tourism.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, with providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City Of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

