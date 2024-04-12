PARIS: Diriyah Company will introduce its new visionary and lifestyle destination – Diriyah Square – to global industry leaders participating at the World Retail Congress in Paris from 16-18 April. Located on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the new retail hub will host over 400 new retail outlets and more than 100 restaurants and cafes at the heart of the historic Diriyah development area incorporating 300-year-old traditional architectural concepts and design.

Diriyah Square will mark a new milestone in the evolution of retail and become an international focal point that connects the world’s finest retail brands with local artisan goods. It aims to fuse culture, leisure, and entertainment to bring communities closer together by creating shared moments of relaxation and enjoyment.

The unveiling of what Diriyah Square has to offer the global retail industry will provide potential partners with an insight into The City of Earth’s dynamic approach to retail. From world-class dining experiences to luxury fashion boutiques, Diriyah Square will welcome visitors with its array of amenities and attractions just a few kilometers from the vibrant capital city of Riyadh.

As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Diriyah Square is poised to become a hub of commerce, culture, and entertainment. The project's emphasis on sustainability, community engagement, and cultural preservation underscores its commitment to creating a truly immersive and inclusive retail environment.

Group CEO of Diriyah Company, Jerry Inzerillo said: "Diriyah Square is more than just a shopping destination—it is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to driving economic growth and fostering creativity and innovation.

That is why we are so excited to invite investors and stakeholders from around the world to join us in this exciting journey, and to be a part of shaping the future of retail. With its pedestrian-centric design, direct access to Wadi Hanifah, and close vicinity to the breathtaking At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, the district will be a world-leading lifestyle destination.”

Diriyah Company is a dynamic mixed-use developer redefining urban planning to transform Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, into a thriving capital of culture, entertainment, education, and the arts. Diriyah links the Kingdom’s past, present and future introducing visitors to the charm and generosity of Najdi culture as well as the symbol of inspiration for generations of creatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, and educators to come.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.