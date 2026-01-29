Diriyah Company becomes the first developer in the region to receive the British Safety Council’s (BSC) prestigious Sword of Honor, following a Five-Star Audit rating.

Recognition reaffirms Diriyah Company’s world-class health and safety standards, protecting an average workforce of 50,000 and setting new benchmarks for the Kingdom and region’s development sector.

Diriyah: Diriyah Company has been awarded the prestigious British Safety Council Sword of Honor for achieving a Five-Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit rating, becoming the first developer in the region to receive this certification.

The recognition reflects the company’s strong commitment to maintaining world-class health and safety standards and practices across its operations. To date, Diriyah Company has achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.017 for ongoing infrastructure projects. With a workforce averaging 50,000 and a fleet of over 2,500 of heavy equipment across its development area. This achievement supports Diriyah Company’s strategic goals of building to global standards, protecting its workforce, and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by empowering local talent.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, commented on the achievement, saying: "At Diriyah Company, safety and well-being are not just priorities; they are the foundation of everything we do. This important recognition from the British Safety Council highlights our commitment to world-class systems and processes, as well as setting new benchmarks in health, safety, and crisis management. Our Health & Safety management system goes above and beyond to ensure and protect the welfare of employees, contractors, and on-site teams working across the Diriyah project as its top priority."

Peter McGettrick, Chairman of British Safety Council, said: “On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of British Safety Council I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to Diriyah Company on achieving their Five Star Audit and receiving the Sword of Honor this year. I applaud you for attaining the highest standards of health and safety management. Achieving recognition of this sort takes absolute dedication and the utmost professionalism. We are proud to support you in your achievements and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success. We thank you for contributing to achieving our vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.”

The Five Star Audit is a comprehensive, contemporary, and quantified process that benchmarks health and safety management performance against the latest best-practice techniques.

Diriyah Company underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities.

The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best-practice indicators and a detailed review of over 50 component elements.

The British Safety Council’s Sword of Honor and Five-Star Audit rating are globally recognized benchmarks for excellence in health and safety management systems and highlight Diriyah Company’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and protecting tens of thousands of workers, assets, and operations at every level.

Diriyah, the City of Earth, will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create more than 180,000 jobs and will be home to an estimated 100,000 people. It will also include modern office space for tens of thousands of professionals in technology, media, the arts and education, museums, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, as well as food and beverage outlets and nearly 40 world-class resorts and hotels across two of its main masterplans.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, ‘The City of Earth’, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

