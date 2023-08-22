Diriyah – Diriyah Company and Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in cybersecurity services and technological infrastructure. This strategic partnership is aimed at strengthening cybersecurity frameworks and advancing technological capabilities.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, highlighted the significance of the partnership between Diriyah Company and SITE in promoting cybersecurity and technological advancements, commenting that this collaboration aims to foster a safe and secure digital landscape by sharing knowledge, resources, and expertise, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.

Dr. Saad Alaboodi, CEO of SITE, emphasized the importance of enabling our partners to have a secure and reliable digital future and strengthening the collaboration among PIF companies. This step comes as an extension of our contributions to the safe digital transformation journey in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

The agreement is designed to enhance cybersecurity measures and establish a robust technological framework. It emphasizes the sharing of best practices to cultivate a culture of cybersecurity in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Digital Transformation strategy that aims to enable and accelerate the government transformation efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, the agreement underscores the significance of developing and training specialized personnel in cybersecurity and technological solutions.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.

